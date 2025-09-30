PSG’s Hakimi fires warning to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal ahead of Champions League clash

FC Barcelona will host Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League in what promises to be one of the standout duels of the group stage. On the eve of the clash, Achraf Hakimi sent a warning to rising star Lamine Yamal.

After suffering an injury in early September with Spain, Yamal returned for Barcelona this weekend against Real Sociedad. Despite missing the previous four games, the 18-year-old delivered a game-changing performance to secure all three points, proving he remains a key figure in Xavi’s side.

Asked about Yamal as a potential threat in his pre-match press conference, Hakimi was direct: “He won’t be on my side, he’ll have to play against Nuno, the best left back in the world. He’s already shown he can stop Lamine and other attackers with a similar style. Our strength as a team is the help we give each other, and we’ll make sure he’s not left one-on-one, because we know how capable Lamine is at dribbling.”

Hakimi referenced the duel between Yamal and Nuno Mendes in the UEFA Nations League final between Spain and Portugal, where the winger struggled to break through. Mendes not only shut down Yamal but also scored in the game, playing a decisive role. Now, the two will face off again, with Hakimi confident in a repeat outcome.

Lamine Yamal of Spain is challenged by Nuno Mendes of Portugal during the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match between Portugal and Spain.

The Moroccan defender also downplayed the impact of PSG’s injury list, which includes stars like Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. “It doesn’t change much. They’re very important players, but we have a very strong squad. A lot of teammates are ready to play this kind of game. We’re prepared to win,” Hakimi added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also 2025 Ballon d’Or voting results revealed: How close were Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal? How many points did Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe receive?

Barcelona, meanwhile, will be eager to avenge their most recent Champions League meeting with PSG. In 2024, the French side stormed to a 4-1 win at Camp Nou, sealing a 6-4 aggregate victory to reach the semifinals.

Hakimi and the Ballon d’Or

Hakimi has been one of PSG’s most consistent performers, cementing his reputation as one of the best right backs in the world. Yet in the 2025 Ballon d’Or, he finished sixth with 484 points, well short of the likes of Yamal or Dembélé, who were in contention for the top prize.

Far from being disappointed, Hakimi expressed gratitude for the recognition: “It’s not a disappointment for me. I’m grateful just to be on the list of the top 30 players in the world. You, the journalists, voted me sixth and I didn’t expect that. When I play, I don’t think about individual trophies, only about the collective. About giving my best for the team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking ahead, the Moroccan set clear goals for next year. “Then it’s up to you to decide. I’m proud and happy with sixth place, and I’ll keep working to be in the top 30 again — and if I can move up in the ranking, even better,” he added.