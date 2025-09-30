Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

PSG’s Hakimi fires warning to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal ahead of Champions League clash

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lamine Yamal (L) of FC Barcelona and Achraf Hakimi (R) of Paris Saint-Germain.
© Alex Caparros & Franco Arland/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal (L) of FC Barcelona and Achraf Hakimi (R) of Paris Saint-Germain.

FC Barcelona will host Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League in what promises to be one of the standout duels of the group stage. On the eve of the clash, Achraf Hakimi sent a warning to rising star Lamine Yamal.

After suffering an injury in early September with Spain, Yamal returned for Barcelona this weekend against Real Sociedad. Despite missing the previous four games, the 18-year-old delivered a game-changing performance to secure all three points, proving he remains a key figure in Xavi’s side.

Asked about Yamal as a potential threat in his pre-match press conference, Hakimi was direct: “He won’t be on my side, he’ll have to play against Nuno, the best left back in the world. He’s already shown he can stop Lamine and other attackers with a similar style. Our strength as a team is the help we give each other, and we’ll make sure he’s not left one-on-one, because we know how capable Lamine is at dribbling.”

Hakimi referenced the duel between Yamal and Nuno Mendes in the UEFA Nations League final between Spain and Portugal, where the winger struggled to break through. Mendes not only shut down Yamal but also scored in the game, playing a decisive role. Now, the two will face off again, with Hakimi confident in a repeat outcome.

Lamine Yamal of Spain is challenged by Nuno Mendes of Portugal during the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match between Portugal and Spain.

Lamine Yamal of Spain is challenged by Nuno Mendes of Portugal during the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match between Portugal and Spain.

The Moroccan defender also downplayed the impact of PSG’s injury list, which includes stars like Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. “It doesn’t change much. They’re very important players, but we have a very strong squad. A lot of teammates are ready to play this kind of game. We’re prepared to win,” Hakimi added.

Advertisement
2025 Ballon d’Or voting results revealed: How close were Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal? How many points did Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe receive?

see also

2025 Ballon d’Or voting results revealed: How close were Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal? How many points did Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe receive?

Barcelona, meanwhile, will be eager to avenge their most recent Champions League meeting with PSG. In 2024, the French side stormed to a 4-1 win at Camp Nou, sealing a 6-4 aggregate victory to reach the semifinals.

Hakimi and the Ballon d’Or

Hakimi has been one of PSG’s most consistent performers, cementing his reputation as one of the best right backs in the world. Yet in the 2025 Ballon d’Or, he finished sixth with 484 points, well short of the likes of Yamal or Dembélé, who were in contention for the top prize.

Far from being disappointed, Hakimi expressed gratitude for the recognition: “It’s not a disappointment for me. I’m grateful just to be on the list of the top 30 players in the world. You, the journalists, voted me sixth and I didn’t expect that. When I play, I don’t think about individual trophies, only about the collective. About giving my best for the team.”

Advertisement

Looking ahead, the Moroccan set clear goals for next year. “Then it’s up to you to decide. I’m proud and happy with sixth place, and I’ll keep working to be in the top 30 again — and if I can move up in the ranking, even better,” he added.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lamine Yamal receives reality check from Barcelona coach Hansi Flick: ‘He’s exceptional, but…’

Lamine Yamal receives reality check from Barcelona coach Hansi Flick: ‘He’s exceptional, but…’

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick offered a candid assessment of Lamine Yamal.

Club vs country saga continues: Spain could be without Lamine Yamal for October’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, and Barcelona holds blame

Club vs country saga continues: Spain could be without Lamine Yamal for October’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, and Barcelona holds blame

The tug-of-war between club and country has long been a recurring drama in soccer, but few cases highlight it as starkly as that of Lamine Yamal.

Potential Christian Pulisic and Robert Lewandowski partnership on the horizon? Milan explores shock deal for Barcelona star after first contact with agent

Potential Christian Pulisic and Robert Lewandowski partnership on the horizon? Milan explores shock deal for Barcelona star after first contact with agent

Whispers from Italy suggest that the Rossoneri are considering an audacious move that could redefine their attacking line. The question lingers: Could Christian Pulisic be teaming up with Robert Lewandowski next season?

Slot reveals reason for leaving Mohamed Salah out of Liverpool lineup in Champions League defeat to Galatasaray

Slot reveals reason for leaving Mohamed Salah out of Liverpool lineup in Champions League defeat to Galatasaray

Prior to the Champions League defeat against Galatasaray, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot revealed why he left Mohamed Salah on the bench.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo