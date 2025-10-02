Pulisic’s Milan form sparks honest admission from USMNT icon Landon Donovan: ‘I’m disappointed’

At the start of the 2025–26 season, one of the top-performing players in European soccer has been Christian Pulisic. He has become a key figure for AC Milan, both in Serie A and in the Coppa Italia, drawing significant attention. USMNT legend Landon Donovan recently shared his thoughts on Pulisic.

“One of my friends texted me and they’re like ‘Landon, last week you were singing Christian’s praises and I thought you hated him and I thought you wanted him gone,’” Donovan said on his podcast Unfiltered Soccer.

The former LA Galaxy forward then revealed his response to that message. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I want this guy to succeed at the highest high,” Landon explained. “This is why I’m disappointed with some of the decisions he’s made.”

Expanding on his view, Donovan added: “Because he has this possibility — and I want to see that with the national team. So, like, I’m not going to say I’m his biggest fan because his friends and family all are, but we all want him to succeed at that. And he is flying right now, so long may it continue.”

Christian Pulisic played two games for the USMNT during the September international break.

Donovan’s criticism of Pulisic

The perception that Landon Donovan is a critic of Christian Pulisic emerged several months ago, when the AC Milan forward opted out of the 2025 Gold Cup. At the time, Pulisic chose to sit out the Concacaf tournament to prioritize rest ahead of a demanding club season — a decision that didn’t sit well with many in the United States.

“This is what it means to represent your country. As an international footballer, if you’re not going to take it seriously or treat it with responsibility, then don’t show up,” Donovan said during a segment on Fox Sports at the time.

“Cristiano is 40, he’s had a long season, and he’s still out there grinding — and he even picked up an injury. Meanwhile, I can’t help but think about our guys on vacation, choosing not to play in the Gold Cup,” added the USMNT legend, though he didn’t specifically name Pulisic. “It bothers me.”

Pulisic’s season so far

Following the controversy around the Gold Cup, Christian Pulisic returned to the USMNT for the September international break and expressed his excitement to be back — especially with the 2026 World Cup on home soil approaching.

At the same time, the forward has arguably delivered the best stretch of his club career to start the 2025–26 season with AC Milan. He is currently the top scorer in Serie A with 4 goals, along with 2 assists. And he’s also thriving in the Coppa Italia: 2 goals in 2 appearances.