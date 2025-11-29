Trending topics:
La Liga
How to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona
© Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Barcelona
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT • Saturday, November 29, 2025
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Barcelona’s week has already delivered a little bit of everything, starting with a commanding 4–0 statement against Athletic Club that tightened the race at the top before a rough Champions League night saw Hansi Flick’s squad stumble 3–0 against Chelsea.

With that turbulence behind them, the attention returns to La Liga, where Barça look to regain their rhythm against an Alaves squad hovering just above the danger zone with 15 points and precious little room for error. It’s a matchup loaded with urgency on both ends of the table!

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
