Tadeo Allende raises doubts about his future at Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami after making MLS history in 2025

Tadeo Allende emerged as one of Inter Miami’s standout performers during the 2025 season, even outscoring Lionel Messi during the postseason and setting a new MLS record. With his loan deal set to expire at the end of December 2025, the Argentine forward has now raised questions about whether he will remain with the Fort Lauderdale club.

After failing to settle at Celta Vigo, Allende opted to move to MLS, joining Messi’s Inter Miami on a one-year loan at the start of 2025. The deal did not include a purchase option, leaving Inter Miami facing potential negotiations with the Spanish club, an outcome that even the player admits remains uncertain.

While attending a meet-and-greet at a Miami sports shop, Allende spoke with reporters and reflected on his MLS campaign. “Right now, I feel really good about having scored this many goals, about finishing the playoffs in the best possible way, and above all about becoming champions with the whole group. That’s priceless. It will go down in the club’s history.” he said to Deportes Total USA.

When asked directly about a possible return to Inter Miami, Allende struck a cautious tone, neither confirming nor ruling out a future in MLS: “Day to day, family comes first, and we’ll see what happens. There’s still a long way to go. I’m also anxious — I have the same information you do. For now, tomorrow I’m going on vacation and I’m going to clear my head. Then we’ll see what happens.”

Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with the 2025 MLS Cup eastern conference trophy.

With a return to Celta Vigo currently the default scenario, reports have also surfaced suggesting Allende’s agent has offered him to River Plate ahead of the 2026 season. Asked whether a move back to Argentina would be a dream scenario, the striker declined to speculate: “That’s something I can’t answer for you.”

According to Transfermarkt, Allende’s market value stood at €2 million when he joined Inter Miami on loan and has since risen by more than 150 percent to €5 million. Celta Vigo paid €4.5 million to sign him from Godoy Cruz in January 2024, and after such a breakout season, the Spanish club will likely look to recoup, or even exceed that investment, potentially complicating Inter Miami’s efforts to retain him.

Allende enters the MLS record books

Initially deployed as a winger, Allende struggled to find consistency early in the season, including a 10-game MLS scoring drought midway through the campaign. His fortunes changed after shifting into a more central role, finishing the year as a striker with 24 goals and three assists in 54 appearances across all competitions.

His most explosive stretch came during the MLS Cup playoffs. As Inter Miami surged to a historic title, Allende delivered nine goals and two assists in six postseason matches, outscoring Messi and setting a new MLS record for goals in a single postseason, surpassing Carlos Ruiz’s mark of eight with the LA Galaxy.

Asked how he evolved so quickly, Allende credited both repetition and guidance from teammates for his breakthrough: “It was a bit of everything — also taking advice from my teammates, especially the goalkeepers. Taking my time, chipping the ball over keepers who struggle with that… I started to feel more confident, things began to click, and I gained confidence. Each time I felt more secure when it came to finishing.”