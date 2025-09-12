Americans in the Champions League 2025/26 mark a record presence in Europe’s top competition. From star forwards to young defenders, U.S. talent is more visible than ever on soccer’s most prestigious stage.

This surge reflects a new era for American players in Champions League action. Their roles with elite clubs highlight the progress of U.S. soccer and hint at the depth that could define the national team’s future.

With the 2026 World Cup looming on home soil, every performance carries weight. U.S. stars abroad are not only chasing glory but also shaping expectations back home. All figures accurate before the start of the 2025/26 group stage.

Weston McKennie — Juventus

Weston McKennie of Juventus looks on during the Serie A match in 2025. (Source: Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Weston McKennie has settled into Juventus not just as a utility midfielder, but increasingly as a player Juve leans on in big moments. In the 2024-25 Champions League campaign, he scored crucial goals — including a long-range strike vs. Manchester City and goals against PSV — showing he contributes decisively in Europe’s biggest fixtures.

Versatility is his trademark: he shifts between defensive, box-to-box, and more advanced roles depending on the game plan. For the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT), he offers grit and tactical flexibility, traits that could be invaluable as the team builds toward World Cup 2026.

Tim Weah — Juventus

Timothy Weah of Juventus during the Serie A match in 2024. (Source: Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Tim Weah’s journey with Juventus has been one of finding space in a star-studded squad. Originally a winger, he’s been asked to cover different attacking and defensive roles, increasingly being used as a wide forward or even wide wingback depending on opposition. His pace and work ethic make him dangerous in transitions.

In the 2024-25 Champions League season, he scored his first UCL goal in a high-pressure playoff matchup vs. PSV Eindhoven, which showcased his ability to deliver at key moments. Although Juventus was eliminated, his contribution underlined that he’s stepping more into spotlight moments.

Folarin Balogun — Monaco

Folarin Balogun (Source: AS Monaco)

Folarin Balogun remains one of the most talked-about young forwards in the USMNT setup. Born in New York, developed in England, and now leading the line for Monaco, he has shown flashes of brilliance in Ligue 1. His goal scoring is somewhat inconsistent due to injury spells, but when fit, he offers sharp movement, poise in the box, and an ability to press backs into mistakes.

For Monaco, he began the 2025 season recovering from injury, but earlier performances (before the layoff) had already convinced fans and pundits that he can be a key forward not just domestically but in Europe. For the national team, there’s belief he can be a starter for 2026.

Johnny Cardoso — Atletico Madrid

Johnny Cardoso of Atletico de Madrid looks on prior to LaLiga EA Sports match in 2025. (Source: Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

For the first time in history, Atletico Madrid enters the Champions League with an American in its squad. Johnny Cardoso’s summer transfer from Real Betis to Diego Simeone’s side comes with weighty expectations.

The New Jersey-born midfielder has impressed in LaLiga for his composure and defensive balance, and now he’ll test himself on Europe’s biggest stage. His presence signals how far U.S. midfield talent has come — no longer just squad depth, but a trusted part of elite sides preparing for Champions League nights.

Ricardo Pepi — PSV Eindhoven

Ricardo Pepi of PSV Eindhoven reacts after a missed chance during the UEFA Champions League match in 2023. (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

PSV’s return to the Champions League comes with both excitement and concern for U.S. fans. Ricardo Pepi, one of the most promising American strikers of his generation, suffered a knee injury in early 2025.

His recovery timeline overlaps with the group stage, meaning his minutes may be limited at first. Still, his role is clear: he’s expected to bring goals to a PSV side eager to punch above its weight in Europe. For the U.S., his Champions League campaign is about proving he can perform against the continent’s toughest defenses.

Gio Reyna — Borussia Dortmund

Giovanni Reyna of Dortmund runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match in 2025. (Source: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Dortmund’s run to the Champions League is familiar territory, but for Gio Reyna, this season feels pivotal. Once hailed as the U.S.’s next creative star, he now faces stiff competition for minutes and must fight to carve out his role in a stacked midfield.

The Champions League could provide the platform he needs to reassert himself — or highlight the gaps in his current club situation. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, his performance in Europe will be closely monitored by both Dortmund and USMNT fans.

Timmy Chandler — Eintracht Frankfurt

Timothy Chandler of Eintracht Frankfurt (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Timmy Chandler remains a vital presence in Eintracht Frankfurt’s defense as they approach the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League campaign. Despite being one of the squad’s most experienced players, his leadership and tactical understanding are invaluable on Europe’s biggest stage. He has been named in the group stage roster, highlighting the trust coach Oliver Glasner places in him.

Over his career, he has been praised for his versatility, able to operate across defense and midfield depending on team needs. His Champions League involvement brings not just defensive stability but also guidance for younger teammates navigating high-pressure matches.

Sergiño Dest — PSV Eindhoven

Sergino Dest of PSV Eindhoven celebrates scoring his team’s second goal in 2025. (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Sergiño Dest has returned to PSV Eindhoven after nearly a year sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. His comeback is a major boost for both PSV and the U.S. Men’s National Team, as he brings pace, technical skill, and attacking threat from the right-back position.

His presence in Europe’s premier competition underscores the increasing footprint of American talent at the highest levels. Known for his ability to take on defenders and provide quality crosses, he is one of the young players U.S. fans will watch closely this season as PSV aims to make an impact in the group stage.

