Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo’s dominance finally ends in 2026 as top Saudi Pro League rival shockingly claims Golden Boot lead

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC during the Saudi Pro League game between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC during the Saudi Pro League game between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun

Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence still defines the Saudi Pro League, but even icons are not immune to momentum shifts. In recent weeks, the Al-Nassr captain has found himself at the center of a changing narrative—one that reflects both the competitiveness of the league and the emergence of a new scoring force.

For much of the 2025-26 season, Cristiano Ronaldo has been the benchmark. Wearing the captain’s armband for Al-Nassr, the Portuguese forward set the pace early, leading the Saudi league scoring charts with remarkable consistency. According to official league statistics released after Matchweek 17, the Portuguese had scored 16 goals in 16 appearances, maintaining his position as the league’s most prolific scorer well into January.

The numbers only reinforced his enduring status. Since arriving in the Middle East, Ronaldo has amassed 90 goals in 93 appearances, an extraordinary return that sits comfortably alongside his historic 960 career goals in professional soccer. For weeks, no challenger managed to push past him, even as the league tightened around the top of the table.

Behind him, competition was building. Julian Quinones of Al-Qadsiah closed in with 15 goals from just 13 matches, while Roger Martínez of Al-Taawoun and another rising contender both hovered on 14. Still, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner remained the man everyone chased.

ronaldo al nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after winning

The mystery man steps forward

Midweek, the Golden Boot race took a dramatic turn. In a statement performance that rippled across the league, a rival striker delivered a night that could not be ignored—a hat-trick and an assist in a 4-0 victory, earning a 9.8 match rating, the highest of the game.

The player who finally overtook Cristiano Ronaldo was Ivan Toney. The English striker, leading the line for Al-Ahli, moved decisively to the top of the Golden Boot standings with 18 goals, pulling two goals clear of the Portuguese and Quinones.

Since returning from the international break on December 22, the former Premier League ace has contributed an astonishing 22 goal involvements: 16 goals and six assists, a run of form unmatched in the league. His hat-trick not only extended Al-Ahli’s winning streak to seven matches but also lifted the club into second place, intensifying the title race. According to league tracking, “Toney didn’t just stay in the Golden Boot race—he went straight to the top.”

For Ronaldo, this is unfamiliar territory—but hardly alarming. Losing the scoring lead does not erase his influence, nor does it diminish his output. Instead, it underlines how competitive the Saudi Pro League has become. The emergence of a prime-age striker in devastating form signals a league no longer revolving around a single star.

