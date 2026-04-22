Barcelona target Alejandro Grimaldo reportedly picks surprising destination amid potential Bayer Leverkusen exit

Barcelona need to bring in plenty of quality reinforcements if they want to compete for the Champions League in the future. Alejandro Grimaldo was seen as a possible successor to Alejandro Balde, but he apparently chose a different destination ahead of his Bayer Leverkusen exit.

Grimaldo may be headed to Turkey, as Besiktas has reached an agreement with the player, according to Sky Germany. The financial offer was far better than what other clubs could give him, with the left back not willing to wait for a Barcelona approach.

The experienced player could have been a strong addition, as he is still performing at a very high level at age 30. However, everything points to Barcelona having to look elsewhere for a player in that position.

Barcelona’s main target

From the outside, Grimaldo looked like the perfect replacement for Balde. The younger left back was given chances with the first team, but he was never able to be consistent. That has opened the door to a possible vacancy in the squad.

Cambiaso could be Barcelona’s left back (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The main obstacle for the player to reach Barcelona was his age, since the club wants a long-term solution. However, there is another option the Spanish club may prefer over Grimaldo.

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Italian left back Andrea Cambiaso is the top target because he checks all the boxes. He has been in excellent form at a giant club like Juventus, which gives him a certain level of security. His age of just 26 also offers long-term potential. The issue with him could be the price, as he may cost more than 50 million euros.

Grimaldo’s price

His contract seems to be the main reason why Grimaldo could join Besiktas. However, if Barcelona were still interested, his price would not be high, with a tag of around 15 million euros possibly enough to land the Spaniard. His contract at Bayer Leverkusen was not a major issue, since it expires next year.