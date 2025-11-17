Jude Bellingham is fiercely defended by an England legend after coach Tuchel’s harsh reaction on his attitude

Jude Bellingham, despite shining with Real Madrid, has not managed to establish himself as an undisputed starter in England. He was even a substitute in the first game against Serbia, raising some doubts. However, the midfielder shone as a starter against Albania, securing the national team’s 2026 World Cup spot. Despite this, his reaction to being substituted drew harsh criticism from coach Thomas Tuchel. In response, an England legend stepped forward to defend him.

Although Jude did not score for England against Albania, his performance in midfield earned him the MVP award over Harry Kane, who scored twice. Despite his impressive performance, Tuchel chose to substitute him in the 84th minute, which visibly annoyed the young midfielder. After the game, coach Thomas delivered some harsh words to the 22-year-old star, making his position clear. However, legend Ian Wright quickly defended the young player.

“They need to create this kind of controversy because there is nothing else to say until the World Cup, so it’s going to continue like this until the World Cup. They hate the fact that they can’t reach him. They hate the fact that they can’t negatively influence his club career like they’ve done with so many others before him. A young man blessed, endowed with overflowing talent and love,” Ian Wright said, via Instagram.

Ian Wright’s words might have sounded like a jab at Tuchel, but they were likely aimed at the fans who booed Jude Bellingham before the England vs. Albania game. Due to this criticism and his limited playing time with the national team, his status as a key player in the lineup for the 2026 World Cup is uncertain. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old star faces the significant challenge of securing a spot under Thomas Tuchel, who seemingly does not view him as indispensable.

Jude Bellingham of England walks past Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England.

Bellingham holds a leadership role yet still fights for a starting lineup spot

At just 22 years old, Jude Bellingham has already represented England for five years. His impressive performances have made him a key player for Real Madrid. With his extensive experience, he has emerged as a leader in the dressing room, sharing that role with Marc Guehi, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice, according to Harry Kane. Despite his accomplishments, Jude continues to compete for a spot in the starting lineup.

After leaving Bellingham on the bench against Albania, coach Thomas Tuchel was asked if Morgan Rogers and the Real Madrid midfielder could play on the same team. He gave a resounding answer: “At the moment the competition is between the two of them. They’re friends, so this can also be a friendly competition…Can they play together? Yes, but in a different structure than maybe, and at the moment is not the moment to change our structure,” he said, via ESPN.

Even if Jude appears to have a secure spot on the 2026 World Cup roster, he still needs to demonstrate that he deserves to start over Rogers. To achieve this, Bellingham may need to increase his defensive efforts, similar to Morgan. This strategy could tip the balance in the healthy competition for the position and ultimately benefit England, as it would have two players in top form competing for a starting spot.