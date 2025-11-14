Trending topics:
'Mbappe calls me every two hours,' says Liverpool star about potential Real Madrid move

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

With more than six months still to go until the end of the 2025–26 season, Europe’s top clubs are already making plans to reshape their rosters for next year. In that context, rumors about a Liverpool star possibly being transferred to Real Madrid involve Kylian Mbappe.

During a recent interview with Telefoot, Ibrahima Konate had a funny — and revealing — exchange. “Is it true you speak Spanish?” the interviewer asked, prompting a laughing, negative response from the French defender, who quickly understood the reason behind the unusual question.

The Spanish press says you’re a Real Madrid project. Has Kylian Mbappe called you to sign?” the French reporter pressed. That led to an unexpected answer from Konate: “Mbappe calls me every two hours.”

Even though the interview had a light tone and took place in a joking context, the Liverpool defender’s words carry serious weight. It is very likely that Real Madrid will need top-tier center backs for next season, and the French star has been mentioned for months as one of their priorities.

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on August 31, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool looks on during a Premier League match.

Real Madrid have problems with their defenders

Real Madrid’s roster currently includes five top-level center backs. Among them, Dean Huijsen appears to offer the most guarantees right now, considering his excellent performances and youth. Eder Militao has played the same number of matches this season as Huijsen, 13, but his recent history of serious injuries still raises long-term concerns. The third option this year under Xabi Alonso has been Raul Asencio, another young player who has gradually earned more playing time.

Kylian Mbappe drops Real Madrid hint to Dayot Upamecano as Bayern Munich defender nears free agency

see also

Kylian Mbappe drops Real Madrid hint to Dayot Upamecano as Bayern Munich defender nears free agency

Finally, the last two cases are the most delicate: Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba. They are the most experienced center backs in the squad, at 32 and 33 years old respectively, and both are nearing the end of their contracts. According to reports, their future at the club is uncertain — and it is in place of these two that Los Blancos could look for a new superstar to reinforce the defense.

Ibrahima Konate’s situation at Liverpool

In 2021, Liverpool paid €35 million (around $46 million) to RB Leipzig to sign Ibrahima Konate. Since then, the French defender has played 148 matches with the Reds across the Premier League, domestic cups, and European competitions, recording 6 goals and 5 titles.

Now firmly established as Virgil van Dijk’s partner in defense and having been a key piece in last season’s Premier League title, Konate finds himself at a decisive moment in his professional career: his contract with Liverpool expires on June 30, 2026 and, although he has received offers to extend it, he has not yet done so.

The supposed interest from Real Madrid could be a major factor in that decision. And, as he himself admitted jokingly in his recent interview with Telefoot, Kylian Mbappe also plays a role. They have been teammates on the France national team since 2022 and played together at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as well as the 2024 Euro. Perhaps that bond will matter when Konate decides his future.

