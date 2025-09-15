Kingsley Coman reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo convinced him to leave Bayern Munich for Al Nassr

Kingsley Coman was one of the blockbuster signings for Al Nassr in the 2025 summer transfer window, as the club looks to build a competitive team capable of ending its trophy drought. Already settling in as one of the team’s stars, the French winger revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo convinced him to leave Bayern Munich and join him in the Middle East.

The French international began his career in the Paris Saint-Germain academy before moving to Juventus on a free transfer in 2014. A year later, he joined Bayern on a two-year loan that became permanent in 2017 for €21 million. Over the next decade, he collected 21 trophies with the German giants.

Speaking to Telefoot1, Coman explained the reasons behind his decision to leave Germany: “After spending so many years at Bayern, I no longer had the same impact at the club. Then Al Nassr came and offered me a new project, where I would be among the players at the heart of this project. And I thought to myself, why not?“

Coman went on to reveal that Ronaldo played a direct role in convincing him. “Yes, he called me, I had already given my agreement a little earlier, and then he called me. And he reiterated what the management had told me, that the club hasn’t won trophies for several years,” he said.

“They are ready to give everything to win trophies this year and that I could help with my experience, considering the fact that I have already won many trophies at the clubs I’ve played for. And I really hope that at the end of this season, we will be able to celebrate titles,” Coman concluded.

Looking to strengthen the wings after completing a deal for Joao Felix from Chelsea, Al Nassr seized the chance to sign Coman, whose role under new Bayern coach Vincent Kompany had been reduced. The Saudi club secured the transfer for €25 million, and the Frenchman has slotted directly into coach Jorge Jesus’ system, starting every match since his arrival.

Coman and the chance to play with Ronaldo

From PSG to Juventus and Bayern, Coman has shared the pitch with multiple elite stars, winning trophies alongside many of them. Now, as a new chapter of his career begins in Saudi Arabia, he sees playing with Ronaldo as a unique opportunity.

Asked about the Portuguese forward’s level after turning 40, Coman expressed nothing but admiration: “Ah, he still has the same extraordinary finishing, that’s for sure. It’s truly an honor to play with him, and I’ll be able to tell my children that I played with Cristiano Ronaldo.”

