Real Madrid get huge injury boost from Jude Bellingham for Champions League debut vs. OM

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de San Mames on December 04, 2024 in Bilbao, Spain.
Real Madrid are set to begin their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League campaign, a top priority after last season’s quarterfinal exit to Arsenal. With Los Blancos opening against Olympique Marseille, the Spanish giants have received a huge injury boost regarding star midfielder Jude Bellingham.

After battling shoulder pain over the last few seasons, Bellingham opted for surgery following the club’s FIFA Club World Cup 2025 triumph. The operation on his left shoulder took place on July 16, with the initial recovery timeline set at three months. Now, however, his return has come ahead of schedule.

For Tuesday’s clash with Marseille, Bellingham has been named in the Real Madrid squad. Although he is not expected to start, head coach Xabi Alonso has included the England international just two months after surgery, signaling his rapid progress.

Earlier this month, expectations were that Bellingham would be back in time for the derby against Atletico Madrid on September 27 — already considered a positive sign compared to the original timeline. Instead, Alonso will now have him available as an impact substitute for his Champions League debut as Madrid’s manager.

Jude Bellingham #5 of Real Madrid C. F. shakes hands with Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid C. F., after being substituted during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

The Spanish coach expressed optimism about Bellingham’s recovery in his pre-match press conference ahead of the win over Real Sociedad. “He’s doing partial training, without contact, because we are protecting him. Jude is making a great effort in his recovery. Let’s see if he can take steps forward next week, and when we feel good, we’ll be waiting for him,” he said on Friday.

Real Madrid and the Champions League as objective

With Kylian Mbappe’s arrival last season, Real Madrid immediately became one of the top contenders for the Champions League, but a strong Arsenal side ended their run in the quarterfinals. After Carlo Ancelotti’s dismissal, the club turned to Alonso, and expectations are high for what the young coach can achieve.

Speaking on Monday, Alonso underlined the magnitude of Madrid’s UCL debut: “We approach it with the greatest excitement that comes with playing the Champions League with Real Madrid. For this team it’s something special, and playing at the Bernabéu, with all the history it has, is even more motivating. Everyone is eager to take steps forward, to keep growing, and to face a demanding, high-level opponent. We hope to start well.”

In his only full season with Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso reached the round of 16 after finishing sixth in the overall Champions League table under the new format, eventually bowing out to Bayern Munich. Now, after a perfect start in La Liga with four wins in four games, the expectation is for Real Madrid to dominate the group stage.

