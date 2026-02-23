Trending topics:
Karim Benzema’s Al Hilal teammate reportedly nears a Premier League return for the 2026-27 season

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Karim Benzema of Al Hilal looks on.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesKarim Benzema of Al Hilal looks on.

Following their failure to win the Saudi Pro League last season, Al Hilal targeted Karim Benzema as their marquee signing in a bid to restore competitiveness. Despite his veteran status, the Frenchman has managed to showcase his goal-scoring prowess; however, his arrival could lead to the departure of one of the team’s stars, who is reportedly seeking a return to the Premier League ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to TEAMtalk, Darwin Núñez would be seeking an exit from Al Hilal after being left out of the Saudi Pro League despite having arrived for $74 million. As a result, the Uruguayan would be pushing for a return to the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United reportedly the most interested. However, he could be forced to reduce his salary, as no club may be willing to pay him £400,000 per week.

Alongside the English sides, the Uruguayan is also said to be attracting interest from Atlético Madrid and Juventus. Nevertheless, both clubs could face difficulties meeting a high transfer fee, as Al Hilal may look to recover the amount they paid for Núñez — something that would not be easy for either side. Without a place in the team’s rotation, Darwin could attempt to force his exit, potentially lowering the value of a future transfer.

While Núñez is almost certain to leave Al Hilal ahead of the 2026–27 season, he would already be significantly affected from a sporting standpoint. After being unable to play in the Saudi Pro League, the Uruguayan would only have five or six matches in the AFC Champions League Elite — a very low tally for the starting striker of the national team. As a result, he could lose his role in the squad to Rodrigo Aguirre or Federico Viñas, who would arrive with competitive rhythm.

nunez al hilal

Darwin Nunez of Al Hilal celebrates after scoring

Darwin Núñez has fallen short since joining Al Hilal

Darwin Núñez, once hailed as one of the world’s most promising strikers, has faced disappointment in the Saudi Pro League. While he initially excited Liverpool fans, the Uruguayan only reached double-digit goals in the 2023-24 season. After a limited goal-scoring return, he sought a move to gain greater prominence ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Unfortunately, his performances at Al Hilal have fallen short of expectations.

Headlining a blockbuster transfer, Darwin was expected to become Al Hilal’s undisputed leader. However, he managed to play in only 24 matches, recording nine goals and five assists. In response, coach Simone Inzaghi decided to hand the starting role to Marcos Leonardo, and the arrival of Karim Benzema completely dashed his hopes. Consequently, the 26-year-old striker may leave the club without having consistent playing time to regain his best form.

