Mbappe, Vinicius, and Bellingham still don’t know their place at Real Madrid, says club legend Benzema

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham are three of the best players in the world right now. Yet, despite having them in the squad, Real Madrid have struggled this season to deliver consistent performances and results. Karim Benzema weighed in on the issue.

“What they lack is simply a connection—between Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham, and Rodrygo. Each one needs to know what to do on the field,” Benzema said in a recent interview with L’Equipe. “As long as everyone knows what to do on the field, that’s it. Because we’re talking about players who are among the top ten in the world, and they’re all on the same team.”

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner immediately suggested that this connection is not happening at Real Madrid right now. “Bellingham needs to understand that he is the attacking midfielder, not the goalscorer. Mbappe is the goalscorer, not the attacking midfielder. Vinicius is not a defensive midfielder, he is a left winger,” Karim explained.

Benzema’s comments highlight how, despite the undeniable individual quality of the roster, the Spanish side has yet to click as a reliable and cohesive team, with clearly defined roles and complementary skill sets.

Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid.

This is reflected in the results, with just two wins in the last eight matches across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, as the standings show. In Spain’s top flight, Los Blancos have lost first place and are now second, four points behind Barcelona. In Europe, only goal difference keeps them inside the automatic qualification zone for the Round of 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Kylian Mbappe watches another record fall: Lamine Yamal surpasses Real Madrid star with groundbreaking UEFA Champions League attacking milestone

Benzema discusses Xabi Alonso’s responsibility

In the same interview, Karim Benzema commented on the role of head coach Xabi Alonso during this challenging period. “The coach can’t do anything,” the Real Madrid legend said. “He has the names; it’s about choosing the player who plays best. After that, it’s up to the players.”

The Al Ittihad striker added that the stars must set aside their egos to strengthen the team. “If your teammate is better than you, you have to accept it. The problem is not accepting that the one in front of you scores more goals,” Benzema said. “That’s why you have issues when you have five or six top players together. Everyone contributes something.”

Benzema on Kylian Mbappe

Criticism of the coach and some Real Madrid stars such as Vinicius has not extended to Kylian Mbappe. The 26-year-old forward has been the team’s undeniable star at the start of the season, and his performances arguably make him the most decisive player in the world right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Real Madrid TV Schedule: Watch Los Blancos on TV

“He scores a lot of goals and will continue to do so,” Benzema said about his former France teammate. “But the most important thing for Mbappe is that Real Madrid signed him to win matches in key moments. And he’s capable of doing that… He’s the one who has to lead Real Madrid to titles. But not alone—he has to do it with the others. That’s why I spoke about the connection.”