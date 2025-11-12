Kane, Bellingham and Foden receive strong warning from England coach Tuchel: ‘They cannot play’

The England national team is currently the only European side to have already secured qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026. With two matches still remaining in the qualifiers, head coach Thomas Tuchel now has the chance to experiment and shape his roster. However, he has a clear stance when it comes to Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Phil Foden.

Ahead of Thursday’s clash against Serbia, the coach was asked about the possibility of the three superstars starting together. “At the moment, if we keep the structure, they cannot play,” Tuchel told TalkSport frankly.

It’s no small issue, considering these are arguably England’s three biggest stars at the moment. Kane has shined in recent seasons with Bayern Munich and is locked in as the team’s center forward, while Bellingham and Foden have been standout performers for Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively.

Even so, Tuchel believes the trio’s coexistence is incompatible with his preferred 4-3-3 formation. “They can, but not in the structure — not for the balance that we developed and not for the structure that comes also with wingers who are specialists in their positions. We play at the moment with a 6, 8, a 10 and a 9,” the German coach explained.

Thomas Tuchel, Manager of England.

Tuchel discusses Foden as a starter for England

In the same conversation, Tuchel spoke about Phil Foden’s chances of earning a spot in the starting lineup. The coach described him as a “9-and-a-half” and explained that he envisions the Manchester City star in two potential roles: “I think he can play the 9, he can play the 10. It gives him, first of all, an advantage to compete for both positions.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

It’s clear that Harry Kane is the No. 9, with space behind him for a No. 10 — a role where Bellingham is one of the leading candidates. Tuchel has made it clear that he doesn’t see Foden as a winger, which significantly limits Phil’s opportunities.

“For Man City, he plays almost like an 8, so maybe during the next months we consider him as an 8,” Tuchel acknowledged — a remark that opens up the possibility of finding a new position for Foden. Still, it will be a challenge for the 25-year-old to prove he’s influential enough to make the coach reconsider his tactical plans ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Bellingham’s return to England

Although Jude Bellingham is widely considered one of the best midfielders in the world, his place in England’s starting lineup isn’t guaranteed. In fact, Thomas Tuchel even left him out of the October squad, arguing that he hadn’t yet regained full fitness with Real Madrid after shoulder surgery — a decision that sparked controversy in England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now fully fit and performing at his best again for the Spanish side, Bellingham has returned to the national team for the upcoming matches against Serbia and Albania. “It has been good to have him back,” Tuchel said of the midfielder this week. “There has been a good atmosphere in the last two days and everyone is happy to be in camp.”