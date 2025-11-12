Lionel Messi’s 2021 exit back in spotlight as Joan Laporta’s seven-word admission reignites controversy; Barcelona board member demands ‘real reason’

Lionel Messi’s 2021 departure from Barcelona continues to divide opinion within the Catalan club. This week, Joan Laporta—the president who oversaw Messi’s emotional exit—sparked fresh controversy after making a bombshell seven-word confession about that painful chapter, one that has reignited internal tensions and provoked demands from within the club’s board for “the real reason” behind the Argentine’s departure.

Messi’s abrupt exit from the Camp Nou in August 2021 marked the end of a 21-year era. The Argentine legend, who joined the club as a 13-year-old prodigy, left in tears as financial chaos forced the Blaugrana to release him. What was supposed to be a farewell fit for the greatest player in the club’s history turned into a devastating goodbye delivered in front of cameras, not fans.

In a recent long interview with Catalunya Radio, Laporta addressed the superstar’s exit directly, offering what he described as closure—and what others saw as indifference. “Despite how everything happened with Leo Messi’s departure, I have no regrets,” the president said. He went on to deliver his now infamous seven-word confession, stating: “No regrets. Barca is above anyone else.”

That sentence has since sparked debate across Spain and within the club itself. Laporta justified his stance by emphasizing the need to protect the institution above all individuals. “It’s not what we all wanted, but it was not possible at that moment,” he added, reiterating that the financial restrictions imposed by LaLiga made Messi’s renewal “impossible.” Yet, for many fans and former executives, the phrase sounded more like an excuse than an explanation.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi

see also Did Barcelona know about Lionel Messi’s Camp Nou visit? Joan Laporta issues emotional eight-word response and farewell tribute plans key update

The fallout: ‘Tell us the real reason’

Former Barcelona board member Xavier Vilajoana openly criticized Laporta after the remarks, claiming the president has never been transparent about why Messi was really allowed to leave. In comments published by Mundo Deportivo, Vilajoana said, “If the argument was economic, I don’t see it anywhere now. I will end with a question: let Laporta tell us the real reason why Messi was let go.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vilajoana also accused the Spanish businessman of “hiding figures” and misleading fans about the club’s financial situation, claiming, “They have been lying and hiding the figures for four years. Barca is a serious club and should set an example.”

His comments came amid growing discontent within the membership community, with many socios demanding more transparency from Laporta’s administration regarding the club’s spiraling debt and the controversial sale of assets used to finance player signings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi-Barcelona reunion in January after Camp Nou visit? Joan Laporta’s nine-word update reveals stance on possible MLS off-season short-term return

What’s Messi’s side of the story?

Messi, now with Inter Miami, has repeatedly said that he wanted to remain in Barcelona and was even willing to take a drastic pay cut to do so. Speaking to Sport, he explained in 2021, “Never at any moment did they ask me to play for free. They asked me to reduce my salary by 50% and I did it without any problem. We were willing to help the club more.”

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks dejected during the Copa del Rey semi-final.

The Argentine admitted feeling hurt by Laporta’s public comments at the time. “It’s like taking the ball from you and not accepting the responsibility or taking charge of things. That makes people think and generates doubts that I don’t think I deserve,” Messi said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those wounds remain unhealed. Former Barca vice-president Jordi Mestre told the Sports360 Podcast that the 38-year-old forward and his family are “very, very angry” with Laporta, adding, “That talk about fixing things over a barbecue — we’ve seen how that turned out: nothing.”