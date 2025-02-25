Trending topics:
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s selfless act to ex-Liverpool and Premier League star in Al-Nassr’s win solidifies his GOAT status

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates victory after winning the Saudi Pro League match between Al Wehda v Al Nassr at King Abdulaziz Sports City on February 25, 2025 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
In soccer, greatness is often measured in goals, trophies, and individual accolades. But sometimes, it’s the moments of generosity and leadership that truly define a player’s legacy. Cristiano Ronaldo once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time with a selfless act during Al-Nassr’s crucial Saudi Pro League victory on Tuesday.

At a time when every goal matters in the Golden Boot race against Karim Benzema, Ronaldo made a decision that stunned fans and won him praise across the soccer world. His act of kindness was not just about the game—it was about lifting a struggling teammate when he needed it most.

Al-Nassr faced Al-Wehda at the King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in what turned out to be a challenging encounter. The game had a delayed start due to Al-Nassr’s team bus breaking down, and the visitors were already missing key players Marcelo Brozovic and Jhon Duran due to suspension. To make matters worse, defender Aymeric Laporte was forced off with an injury in the 12th minute.

The first half saw the hosts dominate possession, and Ronaldo was largely kept quiet. He came closest to breaking the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, firing a powerful shot that was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Abdulquddus Atiah. But Ronaldo’s moment arrived just three minutes into the second half. A pinpoint cross from Angelo Gabriel found the Portuguese superstar, and he expertly guided a header into the back of the net to give Al-Nassr the lead.

Al-Wehda had a golden chance to equalize in the 56th minute when Morad Mohammad Abdullah Khodari found himself in a great position, but his final shot went well off target. The game remained tense until the dying moments when Al-Nassr was awarded a penalty in the 99th minute after an opposition defender handled Ronaldo’s free-kick inside the box.

Ronaldo’s stunning act of generosity

With the match at 1-0 and a vital penalty awarded in stoppage time, everyone expected the 40-year-old superstar to step up and take the spot-kick. After all, he is the designated penalty taker, and every goal brings him closer to the historic 1,000 career goals milestone. However, instead of taking the shot himself, Ronaldo made a selfless decision—he handed the ball to Sadio Mane, his struggling teammate who had not scored in his last nine appearances.

As the former Premier League star walked to take the penalty, some Al-Nassr supporters began whistling in frustration, clearly expecting Ronaldo to take the shot. But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner quickly silenced them, clapping and pointing toward Mane, urging the fans to support his teammate instead. Despite his recent struggles in front of goal, Mane made no mistake, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to double Al-Nassr’s lead and seal the victory.

Why Ronaldo’s gesture matters

This was more than just an act of kindness—it was a statement of leadership. Despite being in the middle of a fierce Golden Boot battle with Karim Benzema and chasing historyRonaldo prioritized his teammate’s confidence over personal glory. His actions won praise from fans and pundits alike, as social media buzzed with admiration for his unselfishness and sportsmanship.

The Senegalese, who had been under pressure due to his recent goal drought, looked relieved and emotional after scoring. The moment could easily turn out to be a turning point in his season, thanks to Ronaldo’s trust and encouragement.

