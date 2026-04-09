‘Ronaldo is a star, a very good player, but he’s not a genius like Messi,’ says 1986 World Cup champion Oscar Ruggeri

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are already veterans, they continue to be the subject of constant comparisons. While some praise the Portuguese’s goal-scoring prowess, others highlight the Argentine’s ability to shine all over the pitch. In this context, 1986 World Cup champion Oscar Ruggeri joined the conversation, making clear the difference between the two stars throughout their careers.

In an exclusive interview with Bolavip, Oscar Ruggeri made it clear that comparing Messi and Ronaldo doesn’t make sense, highlighting the difference between the two. “It wouldn’t even cross my mind to discuss the subject, because there’s a huge difference between the genius we have and the other one, who is a great player. Messi is a genius and Ronaldo is a star. He’s truly a star, a very good player, but he’s not a genius like Messi.”

Throughout his career, Lionel Messi has made an impact far beyond his goal-scoring prowess. Starting from the right wing, the Argentine established as the team’s primary creative force, consistently linking up play. As a result, he has racked up 407 assists, leading him to take on a different role in his later years. Nevertheless, he shines as a scorer with 903 goals, proving himself to be one of the most complete players in history.

While Ruggeri does not consider Cristiano Ronaldo a genius, Ronaldo has shattered every stereotype. Initially embarking on his career as a brilliant left winger, injuries transformed him into a historic center forward. Far from faltering, he has consistently ranked among the world’s top scorers for over 20 years, amassing 967 goals and nearing the elusive 1,000-goal mark. Now 41 years old, he continues to shine in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shakes hands with Lionel Messi of Argentina

Messi and Ronaldo set for a historic duel in 2026 World Cup

After shining in the MLS and the Saudi Pro League, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo stand out as clear candidates to compete in the 2026 World Cup. Although they are already veterans, both remain leaders of their national teams, considered key figures for their head coaches. Unlike previous editions, this could be their final tournament, making the outcome potentially historic.

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If they confirm their presence with Argentina and Portugal, they would become the players with the most World Cup appearances in history, cementing their names in the tournament’s legacy. In addition, Ronaldo could aim to win this major trophy for the first time in his career, while Messi will look to defend his title, providing a historic opportunity in their long-standing comparison.

The 1,000-goal milestone may set up Messi-Ronaldo duel

After more than 20 years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are unmistakably approaching retirement. Nevertheless, they are engaged in another major duel: The 1,000-goal milestone. While the Argentine sits at 903 goals, the Portuguese has 967, making him the clear favorite to reach it first. However, the focus may not be on who gets there first, but on who ultimately achieves it, putting pressure on the Inter Miami star.