Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Shock return to Real Madrid? Karim Benzema drops bombshell three-word hint on Al-Ittihad future as exit from Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow looms

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al-Nassr and Karim Benzema (R) of Al Ittihad.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al-Nassr and Karim Benzema (R) of Al Ittihad.

Karim Benzema’s future at Al-Ittihad is edging into a decisive phase, and the Frenchman — still operating in the same league that Cristiano Ronaldo continues to dominate — has finally broken his silence on where he may play next season. What he revealed was cautious, ambiguous, and deliberately incomplete, dropping a cryptic clue about his preferred destination without giving away the three words that would later electrify the rumor mill. For now, those words remain hidden, adding mystery to a saga that spans Saudi Arabia and the European elite.

What is clear is that Benzema’s future now sits at a crossroads, shaped by Al-Ittihad’s sporting instability, growing European interest, and his own desire to control the final years of his monumental career. The 37-year-old is entering the crucial final stretch of his contract in the Middle East, where he signed in 2023 and became both the club’s marquee figure and a symbol of the Saudi Pro League’s ambition. But the present season has tested him — and the club.

Al-Ittihad has struggled for rhythm, and the team’s lack of a clear sporting plan has left the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner evaluating whether this environment can match his expectations. “It’s true that my contract here is coming to an end. I can’t say yet what I’m going to do… it depends on a lot of things,” he told Diario AS. He underlined his physical readiness and long-term commitment: “In December, I’ll be 38. I still see myself playing football for another two years.” The question that follows him everywhere is simple: stay, leave, or return?

European clubs have not forgotten Benzema. His record — 463 club goals37 international goals, and a trophy cabinet that includes five Champions Leagues — continues to define what elite forwards aspire to. “It’s true that I have offers from Europe,” he confirmed. “I need to consider everything, choose wisely, and see where I feel good… I’m not going to stop playing football or competing in six months.”

For Benzema, affection matters as much as ambition. He repeatedly stresses that he feels respected in Saudi Arabia, but he also admits the Champions League still tugs at him. He watches Real Madrid matches “whenever I can,” describing the competition as “magical.” This tension — comfort versus competition — sits at the heart of every decision he is about to make.

Advertisement

What did Benzema say about possible Real Madrid return?

Midway through his reflection, Benzema finally revealed the three-word hint that headlines have been circling around. Speaking about a possible reunion with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, he said: “If Florentino is still there, it could happen, it could happen.” These three words — “it could happen” — are now driving the biggest transfer rumour of his late career.

Benzema expanded on that connection with Perez: “He’s someone I can never say no to. Florentino is special… I’m a Real Madrid fan. I feel it in my soul.” And with that, the door stayed wide open.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi holds a huge advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo to chase an impressive World Cup record

Lionel Messi holds a huge advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo to chase an impressive World Cup record

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are approaching what could be their final World Cup in 2026, aiming to further cement their legacies. However, the Argentine holds a significant advantage over the Portuguese in the pursuit of a historic record in the anticipated tournament.

Is Benzema-Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship broken? French star drops key details on his rapport the Portuguese

Is Benzema-Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship broken? French star drops key details on his rapport the Portuguese

Despite once being teammates at Real Madrid, rumors of tension have long surrounded the relationship between Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. In response, the Frenchman recently broke his silence, revealing details of their most recent encounter in the Saudi Pro League.

Robert Lewandowski trails Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup qualifiers record

Robert Lewandowski trails Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup qualifiers record

Despite being a veteran, Robert Lewandowski keeps showcasing that he remains as one of the world's top strikers. The 37-years-old star scored a crucial goal for Poland, bringing him closer to matching Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a World Cup qualifiers' record.

Report: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan target a surprising Brazilian icon ahead January transfer market

Report: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan target a surprising Brazilian icon ahead January transfer market

Despite their strong start to the 2025-26 season, AC Milan have recently been dealing with some defensive issues. To reinforce Christian Pulisic's position, they are reportedly pursuing a surprising Brazilian icon ahead of the January transfer market.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo