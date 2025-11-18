Shock return to Real Madrid? Karim Benzema drops bombshell three-word hint on Al-Ittihad future as exit from Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow looms

Karim Benzema’s future at Al-Ittihad is edging into a decisive phase, and the Frenchman — still operating in the same league that Cristiano Ronaldo continues to dominate — has finally broken his silence on where he may play next season. What he revealed was cautious, ambiguous, and deliberately incomplete, dropping a cryptic clue about his preferred destination without giving away the three words that would later electrify the rumor mill. For now, those words remain hidden, adding mystery to a saga that spans Saudi Arabia and the European elite.

What is clear is that Benzema’s future now sits at a crossroads, shaped by Al-Ittihad’s sporting instability, growing European interest, and his own desire to control the final years of his monumental career. The 37-year-old is entering the crucial final stretch of his contract in the Middle East, where he signed in 2023 and became both the club’s marquee figure and a symbol of the Saudi Pro League’s ambition. But the present season has tested him — and the club.

Al-Ittihad has struggled for rhythm, and the team’s lack of a clear sporting plan has left the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner evaluating whether this environment can match his expectations. “It’s true that my contract here is coming to an end. I can’t say yet what I’m going to do… it depends on a lot of things,” he told Diario AS. He underlined his physical readiness and long-term commitment: “In December, I’ll be 38. I still see myself playing football for another two years.” The question that follows him everywhere is simple: stay, leave, or return?

European clubs have not forgotten Benzema. His record — 463 club goals, 37 international goals, and a trophy cabinet that includes five Champions Leagues — continues to define what elite forwards aspire to. “It’s true that I have offers from Europe,” he confirmed. “I need to consider everything, choose wisely, and see where I feel good… I’m not going to stop playing football or competing in six months.”

For Benzema, affection matters as much as ambition. He repeatedly stresses that he feels respected in Saudi Arabia, but he also admits the Champions League still tugs at him. He watches Real Madrid matches “whenever I can,” describing the competition as “magical.” This tension — comfort versus competition — sits at the heart of every decision he is about to make.

What did Benzema say about possible Real Madrid return?

Midway through his reflection, Benzema finally revealed the three-word hint that headlines have been circling around. Speaking about a possible reunion with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, he said: “If Florentino is still there, it could happen, it could happen.” These three words — “it could happen” — are now driving the biggest transfer rumour of his late career.

Benzema expanded on that connection with Perez: “He’s someone I can never say no to. Florentino is special… I’m a Real Madrid fan. I feel it in my soul.” And with that, the door stayed wide open.

