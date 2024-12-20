The arrival of global soccer icons like Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League has sparked a dramatic transformation in Saudi Arabia’s sports landscape and its broader economic ambitions. While Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in December 2022 has elevated the league’s profile, underlying challenges, such as local engagement and attendance issues, reveal the complexities of building a sustainable soccer culture in the region.

The SPL was historically far from being a top-tier soccer competition. However, the signing of superstars like Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar, and N’Golo Kante has positioned the league as a formidable contender on the global stage. These signings align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, an initiative designed to reduce reliance on oil by diversifying the economy, with sports serving as a key pillar of this strategy.

Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr marked a pivotal moment, demonstrating the SPL’s ability to attract top-tier talent. His presence catalyzed increased interest from international broadcasters, sponsors, and fans.

“When we played against Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League, there were about 40,000 fans in the stadium to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, but when he was substituted, 20,000 of them left,” revealed Joselu, a former Real Madrid player who now plays for Al-Gharafa. This phenomenon underscores the Portuguese’s immense draw but also highlights the league’s over-reliance on marquee players.

Economic gains: Tourism, sponsorships, and infrastructure

The influx of global soccer stars has triggered a ripple effect on Saudi Arabia’s economy, particularly in tourism and sponsorships. The arrival of high-profile players has driven investments in state-of-the-art stadiums, training facilities, and other sports infrastructure, creating jobs and stimulating local economies.

Tourism has also flourished. Fans from across the world are traveling to Saudi Arabia to watch their favorite players in action. This has bolstered sectors such as hospitality, transportation, and dining. Additionally, the Saudi government has leveraged the league’s newfound global exposure to promote the country as a tourist destination, offering packages tied to soccer matches.

Sponsorships, too, have soared. Major corporations, eager to associate with the league’s rising profile, are signing lucrative deals, boosting revenues for both the SPL and its clubs. The heightened international viewership has also led to a surge in media rights, solidifying the SPL’s position in the global sports economy.

Attendance woes: Persistent challenge

Despite its high-profile signings, the SPL struggles with an issue fundamental to its growth: poor attendance at matches. According to Transfermarkt, the league’s average attendance last season was under 9,000, far below that of major European leagues like the Bundesliga (39,000) and the Premier League (38,000). Alarmingly, even third-division leagues in Germany and England recorded higher average attendance figures (9,500 and 9,200, respectively).

This issue came into sharp focus in October when a match between Al-Fayha and Al-Riyadh drew only 390 spectators. Such figures are concerning for a league investing heavily in global talent. Even high-profile clubs like Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, which boast stars like Ronaldo and Neymar, are only filling approximately 70% of their stadiums on average. To make it worse, Joselu’s observation further highlights the disparity in fan loyalty.