Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil will be given at least one more game to improve the team’s performance, but reports suggest the club has made a £5 million approach for José Mourinho.

Wolves are currently second-bottom of the Premier League table with nine points from 15 games. While the board has publicly backed O’Neil, a loss against fellow relegation strugglers Ipswich Town on Saturday could lead to his dismissal.

According to a report in Spain’s AS Marca, Wolves has made a £5 million offer to Fenerbahçe to secure Mourinho’s services.

Mourinho joined Fenerbahçe this summer and is under contract until 2026; therefore, a significant compensation fee would be required. The report claims Wolves is eager to appoint Mourinho as quickly as possible. Fenerbahçe’s response to this approach remains undisclosed.

Potential Mourinho-Manchester United reunion

A potential Mourinho appointment could set up a fascinating encounter against Mourinho’s former club Manchester United on Boxing Day.

While Wolves has a history of signing Portuguese players and managers, Mourinho’s appointment seems improbable. He previously hinted at a potential Premier League return to manage a struggling team, but later retracted those comments, stating he had no intention of joining a relegation-threatened club.

Despite Mourinho’s public statements, speculation persists regarding his future at Fenerbahçe. The club’s recent inconsistent form, currently sitting second in the league, eight points behind leaders Galatasaray, could increase the likelihood of a change.

Wolves have a record of appointing Portuguese managers and signing Portuguese players. However, despite this historical trend, many believe Mourinho would not take the job. The current situation at Wolves, and the reported approach made to Mourinho are surprising events, highlighting a precarious moment in the management of the club.