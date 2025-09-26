Karim Benzema to make sensational Europe return with Benfica? New boss Jose Mourinho gives clear eight-word reply to possible reunion with ex-Real Madrid star

Karim Benzema and Jose Mourinho—two names forever tied to the golden era of Real Madrid—are once again being mentioned in the same breath. Reports in Portugal and France have linked the pair with a stunning reunion at Benfica, a club now under the stewardship of Mourinho. The idea of the French striker trading Saudi Arabia for Lisbon lit up headlines, yet the reality appears more complicated than fans had hoped.

The whispers of a move intensified after Mourinho’s recent appointment as Benfica coach. He has been tasked with restoring the club’s edge both domestically and in Europe, and naturally, speculation grew that he might turn to an old ally. A return for Benzema, now 37 and still prolific in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad, would not only bolster the Eagles’ attack but also boost its international profile.

The speculation had weight because of the duo’s shared history at Real Madrid. Between 2010 and 2013, Mourinho oversaw Benzema’s transformation into one of Europe’s deadliest forwards. Across 150 appearances, the French striker scored 78 goals under the Portuguese coach, helping Madrid win La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

That period laid the foundations for Benzema’s later success, culminating in a Ballon d’Or in 2022. For Benfica fans, the thought of rekindling that partnership could be tantalizing. But just as the excitement peaked, the experienced tactitian delivered a firm response—one that revealed where the Frenchman’s future truly lies.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid shakes hands with head coach Jose Mourinho

Mourinho’s firm eight words

When asked about the possibility of bringing his former striker back to Europe, the ‘Special One’ cut through the speculation with a blunt dismissal. Speaking at his press conference, he said: “The last thing on his mind is Europe return – and in this case, to a team like ours.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Portuguese coach doubled down, explaining that Benzema is settled both professionally and financially at Al-Ittihad. “He’ll stay there; he’s been happy and won titles, and he’s in an enviable financial situation. When you leave top-level European football, at this age, for Saudi Arabia, I don’t think the goal is to return,” Mourinho told reporters.

Mourinho himself continued to pour cold water on the idea, adding: “This story, although I haven’t asked anyone internally… I would almost venture to say there’s no possibility, nor do I quite understand how Karim’s name got to this point.”