Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Karim Benzema to make sensational Europe return with Benfica? New boss Jose Mourinho gives clear eight-word reply to possible reunion with ex-Real Madrid star

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Karim Benzema (left) and Jose Mourinho (right)
© Getty Images & XKarim Benzema (left) and Jose Mourinho (right)

Karim Benzema and Jose Mourinho—two names forever tied to the golden era of Real Madrid—are once again being mentioned in the same breath. Reports in Portugal and France have linked the pair with a stunning reunion at Benfica, a club now under the stewardship of Mourinho. The idea of the French striker trading Saudi Arabia for Lisbon lit up headlines, yet the reality appears more complicated than fans had hoped.

The whispers of a move intensified after Mourinho’s recent appointment as Benfica coach. He has been tasked with restoring the club’s edge both domestically and in Europe, and naturally, speculation grew that he might turn to an old ally. A return for Benzema, now 37 and still prolific in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad, would not only bolster the Eagles’ attack but also boost its international profile.

The speculation had weight because of the duo’s shared history at Real Madrid. Between 2010 and 2013, Mourinho oversaw Benzema’s transformation into one of Europe’s deadliest forwards. Across 150 appearances, the French striker scored 78 goals under the Portuguese coach, helping Madrid win La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

That period laid the foundations for Benzema’s later success, culminating in a Ballon d’Or in 2022. For Benfica fans, the thought of rekindling that partnership could be tantalizing. But just as the excitement peaked, the experienced tactitian delivered a firm response—one that revealed where the Frenchman’s future truly lies.

benzema mourinho

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid shakes hands with head coach Jose Mourinho

Mourinho’s firm eight words

When asked about the possibility of bringing his former striker back to Europe, the ‘Special One’ cut through the speculation with a blunt dismissal. Speaking at his press conference, he said: “The last thing on his mind is Europe return – and in this case, to a team like ours.”

Advertisement

The Portuguese coach doubled down, explaining that Benzema is settled both professionally and financially at Al-Ittihad“He’ll stay there; he’s been happy and won titles, and he’s in an enviable financial situation. When you leave top-level European football, at this age, for Saudi Arabia, I don’t think the goal is to return,” Mourinho told reporters.

Mourinho himself continued to pour cold water on the idea, adding: “This story, although I haven’t asked anyone internally… I would almost venture to say there’s no possibility, nor do I quite understand how Karim’s name got to this point.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch Benfica vs Gil Vicente in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica will face Gil Vicente in a Matchday 7 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga. Discover all the game information, including kickoff times and available TV and streaming broadcast options.

How to watch Benfica vs Rio Ave in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch Benfica vs Rio Ave in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica host Rio Ave for a Matchday 1 showdown in the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga. Discover all the game information, including kickoff schedules and broadcasting options for both TV and streaming services.

How to watch AVS vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch AVS vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

AVS will face Benfica in a Matchday 6 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga. Here’s everything you need to know, including game details, kickoff times, and where to watch live on TV or through streaming platforms.

One step forward, two steps back: Barcelona’s injury rollercoaster continues as club celebrates Lamine Yamal’s comeback, only to get hit with two fresh setbacks

One step forward, two steps back: Barcelona’s injury rollercoaster continues as club celebrates Lamine Yamal’s comeback, only to get hit with two fresh setbacks

Barcelona’s season continues to swing between relief and despair as the Blaugrana has received news that both delighted and worried their fans in equal measure.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo