Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele locked in as Didier Deschamps reportedly makes call on seven of eight France forward spots for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele remain central to France’s plans as Didier Deschamps begins to shape his vision for the 2026 World Cup. With the French national team heading toward another global tournament as one of the leading favorites, speculation is already building around how the attacking unit will look and who will be entrusted with carrying Les Bleus’ ambitions in North America.

Deschamps, whose leadership has defined an era of sustained excellence, is said to have made decisive early calls on the forward line. While the details have been closely guarded, it is believed that seven of the eight attacking slots for the World Cup roster are already close to being locked in, a sign that the France national team is entering the next cycle with a clear structure and hierarchy.

With Mbappe set to lead the attack and Dembele providing elite creativity, the question now is which players will form the supporting cast in what could be one of the most stacked offensive groups in the tournament.

France’s status as a global powerhouse is undisputed. The national team won the World Cup in 1998 and 2018 and reached the final in both 2006 and 2022, establishing a record few countries can match. Under Deschamps, Les Bleus have reached consecutive World Cup finals and consistently remained among the world’s top-ranked sides. Heading into 2026, the Blues are ranked third in the FIFA rankings, trailing only Argentina and Spain.

They qualified for the tournament by finishing top of their UEFA group with a dominant record, underlining their depth and consistency across the squad. Mbappe is expected to be the centerpiece once again. The Real Madrid forward has scored 55 goals in 94 international appearances, including 12 at World Cups, and remains one of the defining players of his generation. Dembele, now a key creative force, continues to provide explosive pace and technical brilliance for the national team.

The seven guaranteed forwards

France has been drawn into Group I alongside Senegal, Norway, and a playoff winner from Bolivia, Iraq, or Suriname. The fixtures will be played across the United States and Canada, with matches scheduled in New York, Philadelphia, Foxborough, and Toronto.

Norway poses a significant threat, led by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, while 2025 AFCON winner, Senegal, brings physicality and historic rivalry. The group stage will test France early, but its limited travel demands could offer a logistical advantage.

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates with teammate Ousmane Dembele

Midway through preparations, reports have surfaced regarding Deschamps’ attacking plans. According to L’Equipe, seven forwards are already considered guaranteed selections for the 2026 World Cup squad. Those players are:

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Desire Doue (Paris Saint-Germain)

Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool)

“Deschamps is expected to take eight forwards, and seven are already confirmed,” the report states, highlighting how firmly the core attacking group has been established.

The final forward spot will reportedly be contested by a deep pool of talent, including Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani, Florian Thauvin, Maghnes Akliouche, Kingsley Coman, Christopher Nkunku, and Jean-Philippe Mateta — a testament to France’s extraordinary depth in attack.

Generation of elite attackers across Europe

France’s attacking strength is built on players thriving at elite clubs. Mbappe leads Real Madrid, Dembele remains a key figure for Paris Saint-Germain, Olise is emerging at Bayern Munich, and Cherki is developing at Manchester City. Barcola and Doue continue to grow within PSG’s system, while Ekitike is forging his path at Liverpool.

Statistically, the core attackers are delivering elite output. Mbappe has 51 combined goals and assists this season, Olise 41, Ekitike 20, and Cherki 19, illustrating the sheer firepower at Deschamps’ disposal.