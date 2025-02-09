As Real Madrid prepares to face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League playoffs, the Spanish side is dealing with a growing injury crisis, with key players such as Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba already sidelined. Now, just two days before their first showdown with City, another player has been added to the list of unavailable players.

Defensive issues have been a significant problem for Real Madrid this season. With Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal both suffering season-ending injuries, Alaba and Rudiger were expected to be the backbone of the defense. However, both defenders have also sustained injuries leading up to the crucial match against Manchester City, and now another player has been added to the list.

Real Madrid confirmed that right back Lucas Vazquez has suffered a muscle injury in his left leg’s hamstring. He has been removed from the squad for the Champions League clash. Vazquez, who left the Atletico Madrid derby with discomfort, underwent tests that revealed the extent of the injury.

“After the tests conducted today on our player Lucas Vazquez by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the hamstring of his left leg. He will not be part of the squad for the Manchester match. Pending further evaluation,” stated Real Madrid in an official announcement.

With both Carvajal and Vazquez sidelined, coach Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to find an alternative solution for the right-back position. One possible adjustment already made this season is moving midfielder Federico Valverde to the role, and with Eduardo Camavinga now fully recovered, Ancelotti won’t be short of options in midfield.

The squad for the Manchester City game

In light of the recent injuries, Real Madrid has had to adjust its squad for the Manchester City clash. The most affected area is the defense, where the team now has just six players available for four spots.

For the defensive line-up against Manchester City, Real Madrid will rely on four players graduated from “La Fabrica“: left-back Fran Garcia (25 years old), center-backs Jacobo Ramon (20) and Raul Asencio (21), and right-back Lorenzo Aguado (22).