Kylian Mbappé continues to impress in his debut season with Real Madrid, achieving a milestone that even Cristiano Ronaldo failed to accomplish in his first year with the Spanish giants. Mbappé’s goal in Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Atlético Madrid on Saturday marked a significant achievement: scoring against both Barcelona and Atlético Madrid in his debut season, a feat Ronaldo failed to accomplish. This success further solidifies Mbappé’s importance to the team and showcases his ability to perform under pressure in high-stakes matches.

Mbappé’s goal against Atlético Madrid adds to his impressive record for the season. He’s already scored in the UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta and in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona.

His ability to find the net in these crucial matches and against Real Madrid’s biggest rivals is a clear indication of his rising prominence within the squad. These performances showcase not only his goal-scoring prowess but also his capacity to deliver under immense pressure, a crucial trait for any player at a club of Real Madrid’s caliber.

Comparing Mbappé’s and Ronaldo’s debut seasons

While Mbappé’s achievements are impressive, comparing his debut season to Cristiano Ronaldo‘s highlights the unique circumstances of each player’s arrival and their respective contributions to Real Madrid. Ronaldo, joining at 24, missed one Barcelona match due to injury and failed to score in the other.

He also didn’t feature in any finals that season due to Real Madrid’s early exits from both the Champions League and Copa del Rey. Despite these setbacks, Ronaldo still enjoyed a successful debut campaign, scoring 33 goals with 10 assists in 35 games. Mbappé is on a similar trajectory, having scored 23 goals with 4 assists in 34 appearances, with a significant portion of the season yet to unfold.

Mbappé’s performance highlights his remarkable talent and rapid integration into Real Madrid. While comparisons to Ronaldo are inevitable, given their shared history at the club, Mbappé is forging his own path to success at Real Madrid. His ability to score against major rivals in crucial matches and in finals showcases his maturity, potential, and importance to Real Madrid’s quest for domestic and international titles.