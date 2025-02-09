FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a significant injury early in the season, sidelining him for the majority of it. However, with his return drawing closer, head coach Hansi Flick provided a promising injury update on the German shot-stopper.

Barcelona faced an unexpected setback during Matchday 6 against Villarreal, when Ter Stegen fell awkwardly while attempting to catch a ball, fracturing the patellar tendon in his right knee. Initial tests suggested that the injury could sideline him for the entire season. However, his progress is showing encouraging signs.

When asked about Ter Stegen’s recovery, Flick maintained a cautious approach. “When I speak with the doctors, it’s always private. I think it’s important to keep it confidential,” Flick said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Sevilla.

“But what I can say is that he started training with De La Fuente (goalkeeper coach), and it’s a good next step for him, and everything is going well. He improved a lot, specially with his body, fitness, everything is going the right way,” Flick added, offering an optimistic outlook on Ter Stegen’s rehabilitation.

Despite the blow of losing his first-choice goalkeeper, Flick has managed to cover for Ter Stegen’s absence with Inaki Peña and Wojciech Szczesny, both of whom have performed admirably in his stead. With Barcelona‘s goalkeeper position well-covered, Ter Stegen can focus on his recovery without the pressure of rushing back to action.

When will Ter Stegen return to the pitch?

Ter Stegen participated in the team’s celebration of their Spanish Super Cup win in early 2025. At that time, he was asked about his recovery, and while he did not provide an exact return date, he shared an optimistic update. “My recovery is a long journey, but I am starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Having sustained the injury on September 22, Ter Stegen’s recovery is expected to take at least eight months. According to Mundo Deportivo, his rehabilitation is progressing well, and reports suggest he could return as early as May.

Although the recovery timeline is tight, if his positive progress continues, Ter Stegen may be fit in time to play in the final La Liga matches and could even be prepared for the 2025 Club World Cup.