Sunderland appears set to sign Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City. Soccer transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Black Cats have agreed to a $3.7 million fee for the younger Bellingham brother. He will make the move within the next couple of weeks. Jobe’s brother Jude is currently one of the top midfielders in the world with Borussia Dortmund.

Jobe Bellingham looks to Sunderland for next step

Much like his older brother, Jobe has risen through the ranks at Birmingham City. Although just 17, he has already made 26 total senior appearances for the Championship club. Bellingham debuted for the West Midlands club in January of 2022. He was just 16 at the time.

After making three appearances for the senior side during the 2022/23 campaign, Jobe followed up by becoming more of a mainstay in the side this season. In all, the attacking midfielder played 22 Championship matches for the team.

Liverpool, City, Magpies previously tracked Jobe

Along with Sunderland, Liverpool was also in the running to grab the younger Bellingham brother. The Reds, under manager Jurgen Klopp, reportedly made first contact with Jobe a year ago. Newcastle and Manchester City were interested in the 17-year-old midfielder as well. However, Sunderland has now won the race to sign the teen.

Sunderland will be hoping that they can work a similar magic as Dortmund did with Jude. The older Bellingham brother switched to the German club from Birmingham in 2020 for a fee of just over $25 million. However, Jude is now the subject of potential transfer fees exceeding $100 million.

Jobe Bellingham will now swap 17th-placed Birmingham for a club that qualified for the Championship playoffs. Sunderland finished sixth in the second-tiered division before making the playoff round. The Black Cats were, however, knocked out of the playoffs in the semifinal phase against Luton Town. Luton will now face Coventry City on May 27 for a chance to play in the Premier League next season.

PHOTO: IMAGO / News Images