Christian Pulisic’s international boss Mauricio Pochettino set for Real Madrid move? USMNT coach responds to links with cryptic eight-word claim

The future of Christian Pulisic at international level could soon intersect with major changes in European club soccer, as Mauricio Pochettino, the head coach of the United States men’s national soccer team, finds himself linked with one of the biggest jobs in the game. Reports suggest that Real Madrid have included the Argentine manager on a shortlist of candidates as the club prepares for potential changes on the bench ahead of next season.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, a tournament the United States will co-host, Pochettino’s leadership will be crucial for stars like Pulisic. Yet speculation surrounding the coach’s future continues to grow, particularly as Madrid considers replacing Alvaro Arbeloa. During a recent interview, Pochettino addressed the rumors but offered a cryptic response that has only fueled intrigue about his next move.

According to ESPN, Real Madrid has begun evaluating the managerial market as the club anticipates significant structural changes this summer. The Spanish giant promoted Arbeloa to the first-team role earlier this year following the departure of Xabi Alonso, but the appointment was never considered a long-term solution by many within the club.

Its sources suggest Arbeloa’s future remains uncertain despite his strong reputation from working with the club’s academy. While he is respected at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, performances during his early months in charge have been inconsistent.

U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Mauricio Pochettino talks with the media.

Pochettino emerges as serious candidate

As Madrid explores alternatives, Pochettino has emerged as one of the most highly regarded options within the club hierarchy. According to ESPN, Real Madrid has placed the Argentine coach on a shortlist of potential replacements as they evaluate candidates for their next sporting project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Argentine manager has built an impressive resume across Europe. He previously coached Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea, managing some of the biggest stars in world soccer. His greatest achievement arguably came with Tottenham, where he led the club to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

Madrid’s interest may also be influenced by his past experience working with Kylian Mbappe during his time at PSG. The two spent two seasons together in Paris and won three trophies: Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the French Super Cup.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain takes a drink as he speaks with Mauricio Pochettino

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Pochettino say?

When asked about the possibility of managing Real Madrid, Pochettino did not dismiss the rumors outright. Instead, he delivered a philosophical response that has drawn significant attention across the soccer world.

Speaking to El Chiringuito, Pochettino said: “Well, everything in its time; timing in football is what always determines the course. Football will take you where it wants to, not where one wants.” The eight-word remark — “Football will take you where it wants to”— reflects the Argentine’s belief that soccer careers often follow unexpected paths.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the statement does not confirm any negotiations, it also leaves the door open for a potential move in the future. For now, Pochettino remains focused on his current project with the United States national team as preparations intensify for the 2026 World Cup.