Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Campeones Cup
Comments

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul in 2026 Campeones Cup

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami face Cruz Azul in the 2026 Campeones Cup, with the primary question being whether the Herons’ captain will feature in the title match.

Messi carries no injury designation and is expected to start for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul. With a trophy on the line, having their captain on the pitch is crucial for the MLS side.

The match also marks a new chapter for Inter Miami, as Cristian ‘Kily’ Gonzalez makes his managerial debut in a high-stakes fixture that could yield another trophy for Messi’s collection.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Inter Miami projected lineup

Gonzalez is not expected to make major tactical adjustments to the starting lineup, as he continues adapting to the squad and evaluating his roster depth.

Tweet placeholder

Inter Miami projected XI: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Casemiro, Maximiliano Falcon, Fricio Caicedo; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame, Luis Suarez.

Advertisement
Luis Suarez opens up on social media criticism targeting Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of Cruz Azul clash in Campeones Cup

see also

Luis Suarez opens up on social media criticism targeting Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of Cruz Azul clash in Campeones Cup

Cruz Azul projected lineup

Cruz Azul enter the clash fresh off a major Liga MX victory over Club America. La Máquina is expected to field a full-strength lineup as they look to secure the title against the MLS powerhouse.

Cruz Azul projected XI: Kevin Mier; Jeremy Marquez, Willer Ditta, Amaury Garcia, Jesus Orozco, Omar Chagoya; Agustin Palavecino, Erik Lira, Carlos Rodriguez; Nicolas Ibanez, Jose Paradela.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Campeones Cup

How to watch Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Campeones Cup

Inter Miami take on Cruz Azul for the 2026 Campeones Cup title at Nu Stadium in Miami on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. Here is all the information you need to watch the match live in the United States.

How much does the Campeones Cup winner get? Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul prize money breakdown

How much does the Campeones Cup winner get? Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul prize money breakdown

Inter Miami and Cruz Azul are clashing for the 2026 Campeones Cup, with an exclusive money prize for the winner of the showdown at stake.

Luis Suarez opens up on social media criticism targeting Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of Cruz Azul clash in Campeones Cup

Luis Suarez opens up on social media criticism targeting Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of Cruz Azul clash in Campeones Cup

With the Campeones Cup against Cruz Azul on the horizon, Luis Suarez opened up on the criticism he, Lionel Messi, and his Inter Miami teammates draw on social media.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup

Cruz Azul and Chicago Fire FC meet in Matchday 3 of the 2026 Leagues Cup, and here is all the information on how to watch this match live in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo