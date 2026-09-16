Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul in 2026 Campeones Cup

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami face Cruz Azul in the 2026 Campeones Cup, with the primary question being whether the Herons’ captain will feature in the title match.

Messi carries no injury designation and is expected to start for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul. With a trophy on the line, having their captain on the pitch is crucial for the MLS side.

The match also marks a new chapter for Inter Miami, as Cristian ‘Kily’ Gonzalez makes his managerial debut in a high-stakes fixture that could yield another trophy for Messi’s collection.

Inter Miami projected lineup

Gonzalez is not expected to make major tactical adjustments to the starting lineup, as he continues adapting to the squad and evaluating his roster depth.

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Inter Miami projected XI: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Casemiro, Maximiliano Falcon, Fricio Caicedo; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame, Luis Suarez.

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see also Luis Suarez opens up on social media criticism targeting Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of Cruz Azul clash in Campeones Cup

Cruz Azul projected lineup

Cruz Azul enter the clash fresh off a major Liga MX victory over Club America. La Máquina is expected to field a full-strength lineup as they look to secure the title against the MLS powerhouse.

Cruz Azul projected XI: Kevin Mier; Jeremy Marquez, Willer Ditta, Amaury Garcia, Jesus Orozco, Omar Chagoya; Agustin Palavecino, Erik Lira, Carlos Rodriguez; Nicolas Ibanez, Jose Paradela.