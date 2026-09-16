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Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul LIVE: La Maquina near the draw! (1-0) 2026 Campeones Cup

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lionel Messi, Inter Miami (2026 Campeones Cup)
© Leonardo Fernandez/Getty ImagesLionel Messi, Inter Miami (2026 Campeones Cup)

Inter Miami face Cruz Azul in the 2026 Campeones Cup, with Lionel Messi seeking to add another title to his trophy cabinet and continue making history with the Herons.

The Campeones Cup is an annual competition that pits the reigning MLS Cup champion against the most recent Liga MX Campeon de Campeones winner.

Inter Miami look to end Liga MX’s recent dominance, as MLS clubs have not won the title since 2022, when New York City FC defeated Atlas. Most recently, Toluca claimed the trophy in 2025 after defeating the LA Galaxy.

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71' - Cruz Azul gain momentum (1-0)

Through several crosses from the right side by Mozo, Cruz Azul have had some dangerous chances against Inter Miami's net, but the draw has not arrived for the Liga MX side yet.

66' - The post saves Inter Miami! (1-0)

Mozo sends a terrific cross from the right side of the field, Fernandez connects with the head, but his attempt hists the post and saves Inter Miami from the draw.

62' - No clarity on the field (1-0)

Neither Inter Miami or Cruz Azul have much clarity on the field, with many balls lost and fouls provoked by the desperation.

55' - Messi scored, but in offside (1-0)

Suarez passes a deep ball to Messi, who takes it all the way to Cruz Azul's box and beats Mier, but the captain was in offside and his goal gets cancelled.

49' - Ibanez misses a good opportunity (1-0)

Ibanez wins the battle against an Inter Miami defender, but the striker gets desperate and shoots with no goal direction at all.

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46' - Start of the second half! (1-0)

Inter Miami and Cruz Azul start the second half of the 2026 Campeones Cup.

45' + 1' - End of the first half! (1-0)

With a brilliant header by Lionel Messi, Inter Miami goes to halftime with the lead over Cruz Azul. Stay tuned for a thrilling second half at Nu Stadium!

41' - What a shot by Palavecino! (1-0)

The Cruz Azul player with a powerful shot from outside the box that makes St. Clair fly in the air to send the ball to a corner kick. The most dangerous attempt from the Liga MX side so far.

34' - Palavecino with a long shot! (1-0)

Palavecino makes a brilliant solo play to avoid two defenders and shoot just outside the box, but St. Clair stops it correctly.

32' - Suarez near the second goal! (1-0)

Suarez receives a long pass from Messi, but the striker tries to assist Berterame instead of shooting and the ball gets cleared in the line.

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30' - Cruz Azul want a quick response (1-0)

Cruz Azul are trying to quickly get the draw, but their attempts have not been good or with a clear threat against St. Clair's goal.

23' - Inter Miami strikes first! (1-0)

Lionel Messi scores a brilliant header after a great cross by Luis Suarez. The captain reaches 100 goals with Inter Miami.

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18' - Galarza with the first attempt for Miami (0-0)

In a solo play, Galarza shoots with the left leg, but his shot lacks of power and Mier receives the ball with no problem at all.

13' - Shot on goal for Cruz Azul (0-0)

Rotondi receives a great cross on the left side of the box and shoots the ball immediately, but St. Clair is well positioned and catches the sphere.

9' - Intensity at Nu Stadium (0-0)

Both clubs want the 2026 Campeones Cup, with many fouls provoked by their desperate need of maintaining the ball and avoid letting the rivals get clear chances.

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5' - Cruz Azul with a clear chance! (0-0)

Paradela appears alone in the box to shoot, but his attempt gets deflected and goes to corner kick.

4' - Cruz Azul feel at home (0-0)

With "Azul, Azul!" chants, fans of the Liga MX club are trying to let their team feel at home and Cruz Azul look better in this start.

1' - Game is underway! (0-0)

Inter Miami and Cruz Azul start the action at Nu Stadium! Do not miss a single moment of this thrilling game for the 2026 Campeones Cup!

Everything is ready!

The stage is set for another clash between MLS and Liga MX. Who will win the 2026 Campeones Cup? The game is about to start!

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Cruz Azul's starting lineup

Cruz Azul will face Inter Miami with the following starting XI: Mier; Marquez, Ditta, Orozco, Garcia, Rotondi; Paradela, Palavecino, Lira, Rodriguez; Ibanez.

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Inter Miami's starting XI

Inter Miami have confirmed their starting lineup to face Cruz Azul: St. Clair; Mura, Falcon, Casemiro, Caicedo; Galarza, De Paul, Bright; Suarez, Berterame, Messi.

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Liga MX maintain recent domain

Liga MX clubs have won the three most recent Campeones Cup. The last time an MLS club won the title was in 2022 when New York City FC defeated Atlas.

Details on the Campeones Cup

The Campeones Cup is not recognized as an official title by either FIFA or CONCACAF. However, for the MLS side carries a $240,000 prize pool for participating and $100,000 more if the title arrives to be split among the players, while the exact financial incentive for the Liga MX side remains undisclosed.

Tonight's venue

Nu Stadium will host this match between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul, and there are no signs of start time delay due to weather.

Where to watch

The 2026 Campeones Cup clash between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul will stream exclusively on Apple TV.

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Start time

The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm ET at Nu Stadium.

Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of the game between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul for the 2026 Campeones Cup! Stay tuned for all the minute-by-minute updates of this thrilling match!

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