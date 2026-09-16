Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul LIVE: La Maquina near the draw! (1-0) 2026 Campeones Cup

Inter Miami face Cruz Azul in the 2026 Campeones Cup, with Lionel Messi seeking to add another title to his trophy cabinet and continue making history with the Herons.

The Campeones Cup is an annual competition that pits the reigning MLS Cup champion against the most recent Liga MX Campeon de Campeones winner.

Inter Miami look to end Liga MX’s recent dominance, as MLS clubs have not won the title since 2022, when New York City FC defeated Atlas. Most recently, Toluca claimed the trophy in 2025 after defeating the LA Galaxy.