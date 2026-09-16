How Inter Miami’s win, draw, or loss vs Cruz Azul could impact the 2026 Campeones Cup?

Inter Miami host the 2026 edition of the Campeones Cup on Wednesday, September 16, facing off against Mexican powerhouses Cruz Azul at Nu Stadium. As the reigning champions of North America’s premier domestic leagues clash for silverware, the Herons navigate clear stakes across every potential outcome on the pitch.

Established in 2018, the single-match competition pits the defending champions of Major League Soccer and Liga MX against each other in a winner-take-all format. After capturing the 2025 MLS Cup, Inter Miami punched their ticket to the showcase, while 2026 Clausura champions Cruz Azul earned Mexico’s berth by defeating Apertura winners Toluca in the Campeon de Campeones.

The fixture carries a notable historical parallel for Lionel Messi, who faces the exact opponent from his landmark Inter Miami debut. During the 2023 Leagues Cup, Messi announced his arrival in South Florida as a second-half substitute against Cruz Azul, scoring a game-winning stoppage-time free kick to seal a 2-1 victory, a script he now aims to replicate with official hardware on the line.

How an Inter Miami win impacts the 2026 Campeones Cup

Should Inter Miami secure a victory over Cruz Azul, the Herons will claim the 2026 Campeones Cup. Despite taking place on domestic soil at Nu Stadium, the competition remains a single-elimination final, meaning a victory in front of the home crowd adds another piece of silverware to the club’s cabinet.

Lionel Messi #10 and Inter Miami lift the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Since Lionel Messi’s arrival in South Florida, Inter Miami have expanded their trophy collection at a rapid pace. Following victories in the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, and the 2025 MLS Cup, a Campeones Cup title would mark the franchise’s fourth major honor, further fueling ongoing media debates regarding the trophy’s official standing within North American soccer.

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see also Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul LIVE: Start time and how to watch Lionel Messi seeking the 2026 Campeones Cup title

A victory would also extend Lionel Messi’s record as the most decorated player in football history. The former FIFA World Cup winner currently holds 47 career team trophies, a career tally that includes his 2008 Olympic gold medal and his 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup title with Argentina.

How a draw impacts the 2026 Campeones Cup

If Inter Miami and Cruz Azul remain deadlocked after 90 minutes of regulation, the 2026 Campeones Cup winner will be determined immediately via a penalty shootout.

Tournament regulations eliminate the standard 30-minute extra-time period following regular play. Consequently, if the match ends level after two halves, Miami and Cruz Azul will proceed straight to spot kicks, utilizing a standard five-round format before entering sudden death if necessary.

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How an Inter Miami loss impacts the 2026 Campeones Cup

In the event of an Inter Miami defeat, Cruz Azul will automatically lift the 2026 Campeones Cup trophy. A victory would mark the Cementeros‘ first title in the competition, following a 2-0 defeat to the Columbus Crew during their previous final appearance in 2021.

A win for Cruz Azul would also widen the competitive gap between Liga MX and MLS in the competition’s historical record. Through seven completed editions, Mexican clubs hold four titles compared to three for American teams, meaning a Cruz Azul victory would extend Liga MX’s overall series lead to 5-3.