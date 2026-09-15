Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
afc champions league elite
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers 4-0 loss with Al Nassr: Where does it rank among his career-worst defeats?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr endured a rough start to their 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite campaign, falling 4-0 to Al Ain in their Matchday 1 fixture in Group B at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou’s side arrived off the back of a solid run in the Saudi Pro League, sitting third in the table with five wins, one draw and one loss, but found no answers against a well-organized Al Ain outfit on their continental debut of the season.

The damage was done by Houssine Rahimi, who opened the scoring in the 25th minute after a defensive error and doubled his tally in the 63rd following a VAR review. Soufiane Rahimi made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute, before Giorgos Giakoumakis completed the rout in the 84th.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The result raises the question of how this defeat stacks up against the heaviest losses of Ronaldo’s career. The two worst by goal difference remain Manchester United’s 0-5 collapse against Liverpool in October 2021 and Real Madrid’s 5-0 defeat to Barcelona in November 2010, both five-goal margins that this loss does not match.

Tweet placeholder

Instead, the 4-0 scoreline joins a longer list of defeats by four goals, alongside Manchester United’s losses to Brentford and Brighton in 2022, Real Madrid’s back-to-back beatings by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in 2015, and Portugal’s 4-0 loss to Germany at the 2014 World Cup.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score in Al-Nassr’s 2026-27 ACL debut: How many games does he have left to reach 1,000 career goals?

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score in Al-Nassr’s 2026-27 ACL debut: How many games does he have left to reach 1,000 career goals?

Ronaldo’s rockiest night yet in Saudi Arabia

Within his time at Al Nassr specifically, this is now the heaviest defeat of Ronaldo’s tenure at the club. His previous worst results in Saudi colors had come by three-goal margins: a 3-0 loss to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League in December 2023, and a 4-1 defeat to the same rival in the Saudi Super Cup in August 2024.

The loss to Al Ain surpasses both, marking the largest margin of defeat Ronaldo has suffered since arriving at Al Nassr in January 2023, and it comes at a particularly inconvenient moment, right as the club opens its bid for a deep run in the AFC Champions League Elite.

With seven more matchdays left in the group stage, Al Nassr and Ronaldo will have a chance to leave this rocky opener behind, starting with a home fixture against FK Neftchi Fergana on October 12.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s AFC Champions League Golden Boot bid starts scoreless as three players share the early lead

Cristiano Ronaldo’s AFC Champions League Golden Boot bid starts scoreless as three players share the early lead

Cristiano Ronaldo went scoreless in Al Nassr's 4-0 defeat to Al Ain, the worst possible start to his AFC Champions League Elite Golden Boot bid as three players already sit tied atop the scoring charts with hat-tricks.

Cristiano Ronaldo could combine two major roles at Al-Nassr under new takeover plan

Cristiano Ronaldo could combine two major roles at Al-Nassr under new takeover plan

The Portuguese superstar's position at the Saudi Pro League club could change significantly under the proposed ownership plan, although several important details still need to be finalized.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid era reportedly holds the key to Kylian Mbappe’s Ballon d’Or hopes

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid era reportedly holds the key to Kylian Mbappe’s Ballon d’Or hopes

Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid era reportedly holds the key to Kylian Mbappe's Ballon d'Or hopes, with the French forward emerging as one of the leading contenders for this year's prestigious award. Mbappe faces serious competition from Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele, and several other stars, but there could be an influential force outside the pitch that helps shape the final conversation.

Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score in Al-Nassr’s 2026-27 ACL debut: How many games does he have left to reach 1,000 career goals?

Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score in Al-Nassr’s 2026-27 ACL debut: How many games does he have left to reach 1,000 career goals?

The Portuguese superstar started the highly anticipated clash at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, but the night ended without another addition to his remarkable career tally.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo