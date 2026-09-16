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Christian Pulisic joins Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robert Lewandowski in elite European Cup history after extending incredible streak

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Robert Lewandowski (left), Christian Pulisic (center), and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (right)
© Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski (left), Christian Pulisic (center), and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (right)

Christian Pulisic’s European journey has reached another remarkable chapter, and the Milan star has now joined Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robert Lewandowski in a rare piece of elite European Cup history. After entering the field from the bench against Benfica, Pulisic helped extend a streak that has followed him from his teenage breakthrough at Borussia Dortmund to his current chapter in Italy.

Milan entered the meeting with Benfica unbeaten domestically, having collected two wins and two draws in the opening four Serie A matches. The Europa League therefore offered Amorim’s side a different challenge, with Benfica arriving at San Siro after a strong start under new manager Marco Silva.

The USMNT forward was initially expected to play a major role in Amorim’s plans, particularly after making his first appearance of the season during the comeback against Lazio. Instead, the 27-year-old began the match at the San Siro on the bench before being introduced during the game, giving him another opportunity to show that he is ready to contribute following his difficult summer.

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The record is finally revealed

This is where Pulisic’s achievement becomes particularly unusual. The Milan forward has now appeared in elite European continental competition for 11 consecutive seasons, covering the UEFA Champions League and Europa League without a break.

Even more impressively, that run has been maintained across three different clubs in three different countries: Borussia Dortmund in Germany, Chelsea in England and Milan in Italy. That makes the accomplishment considerably different from players who spent their entire streak at clubs that qualified for Europe almost every season.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring

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Pulisic’s participation in Milan’s Europa League squad, according to Opta and UEFA, merely meant that he would undoubtedly extend the record to an 11th consecutive season, and his appearance on the field only confirmed it. The sequence began in 2015-16, when the American made three Europa League appearances for Dortmund. He then moved through Champions League campaigns with the German side and Chelsea before continuing the streak with Milan.

From Dortmund to Chelsea and Milan

The significance of Pulisic’s latest European appearance becomes clearer when looking back at where his journey began. He first appeared in UEFA’s elite club competitions as a teenager with Borussia Dortmund during the 2015-16 season, featuring in the Europa League against Porto at just 17 years old.

That campaign marked the beginning of an uninterrupted run through European competition. Pulisic subsequently became a regular Champions League player with Dortmund before moving to Chelsea, where he eventually lifted the Champions League trophy in 2021.

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SeasonClubMain European Cup
2026–27MilanUEFA Europa League
2024–25MilanUEFA Champions League
2023–24MilanUEFA Champions League / Europa League
2022–23ChelseaUEFA Champions League
2021–22ChelseaUEFA Champions League
2020–21ChelseaUEFA Champions League
2019–20ChelseaUEFA Champions League
2018–19Borussia DortmundUEFA Champions League
2017–18Borussia DortmundUEFA Champions League / Europa League
2016–17Borussia DortmundUEFA Champions League
2015–16Borussia DortmundUEFA Europa League

His move to Italy in 2023 added another country and another major chapter to the story. The Serie A giant immediately gave him a platform in the Champions League, and now his inclusion in the 2026-27 Europa League campaign has ensured that the streak continues.

Pulisic enters rare company

Pulisic’s achievement puts him alongside several legendary players who managed 11 or more consecutive European seasons, while changing clubs and countries. Zlatan Ibrahimovic compiled a 14-season Champions League streak from 2001-02 through 2014-15, playing for clubs including Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

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Robert Lewandowski has also maintained a continuous European presence from 2011-12 through the current 2026-27 campaign, representing Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. His streak has now reached 16 seasons, illustrating the extraordinary longevity required to remain involved in elite continental football year after year.

PlayerClubs & Countries InvolvedTotal Years
Zlatan IbrahimovicAjax (Netherlands), Juventus, Inter & Milan (Italy), Barcelona (Spain), PSG (France)14 consecutive seasons
Robert LewandowskiBorussia Dortmund & Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain)16 consecutive seasons
Arjen RobbenPSV (Netherlands), Chelsea (England), Real Madrid (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany)17 consecutive seasons
Mateo KovacicDinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Inter (Italy), Real Madrid (Spain), Chelsea & Manchester City (England)13 consecutive seasons
Henrikh MkhitaryanShakhtar (Ukraine), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Manchester United & Arsenal (England), Roma & Inter (Italy)13 consecutive seasons

Other players have produced even longer runs, including Arjen Robben and Mateo Kovacic, but Pulisic’s particular achievement stands out because of the combination of 11 consecutive seasons, three clubs, and three countries.

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