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Christian Pulisic reportedly set to be left out of USMNT’s roster as Pochettino turns to a young gem

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Christian Pulisic and Mauricio Pochettino.
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic and Mauricio Pochettino.

Christian Pulisic will reportedly not be included on the United States men’s national team’s first roster of the new World Cup cycle, according to multiple sources cited by Doug McIntyre of FOX Sports.

U.S. Soccer is set to officially announce Mauricio Pochettino‘s squad on Thursday ahead of upcoming exhibition games against Chile, Peru, Canada and Mexico, so the decision has not yet been confirmed publicly.

Pulisic’s absence is a striking decision on its own, given that the winger has already recovered from the two fractured bones in his right leg suffered during the USA‘s 4-1 round-of-16 loss to Belgium at the World Cup.

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Since returning to full fitness, though, Pulisic has struggled to reclaim a starting role at AC Milan, coming on as a substitute in each of Ruben Amorim’s first four matches in charge.

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Pulisic’s reportedly strained relationship with Pochettino could also be weighing on the decision. According to McIntyre, the two have had friction since Pulisic skipped the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, a tournament the U.S. narrowly lost to Mexico, in order to be fresh for the World Cup, only to get hurt in the tournament opener and go scoreless across four appearances.

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That tension, combined with his current spell on Milan’s bench, could help explain why Pochettino may be choosing to leave him off this squad, though the exact reasoning behind the decision remains unconfirmed.

Pochettino reportedly turns to a wave of young talent

Amid Pulisic’s potential absence, Pochettino is reportedly turning to 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan, who could become the youngest player in the 113-year history of the U.S. men’s national team since Freddy Adu set the record in 2006.

The Philadelphia Union midfielder has been in red-hot form, recording five goals and six assists over his last seven MLS matches, part of a breakout season that includes 6 goals and 11 assists in 23 appearances as the Union have gone unbeaten in 10 straight games.

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Sullivan is not the only teenager set to join the squad, as 17-year-old Red Bull New York midfielder Adri Mehmeti is also reportedly poised to receive his first senior call-up. Meanwhile, Yunus Musah is expected to return to the fold after last featuring for the national team in March 2025.

The USA will open the international window against Peru on September 26 in Orlando, before facing Chile on September 29 in St. Louis, and closing out the FIFA-expanded window against Concacaf rivals Mexico and Canada in early October.

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