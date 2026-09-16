Joao Pedro suffers injury setback ahead of Brazil return following Ancelotti’s 2026 World Cup snub

Joao Pedro was poised to become a cornerstone of Brazil‘s generational transition, especially after his high-profile omission from Carlo Ancelotti‘s 2026 World Cup squad. However, his anticipated return to the national team has hit a new obstacle, as an injury has forced him out of the upcoming international window.

Several eyebrows were raised when Ancelotti released his 2026 World Cup roster. While supporters welcomed veteran superstar Neymar back into the fold following his extended absence since October 2024, Joao Pedro’s omission stood as one of the squad’s primary talking points given his outstanding club form at the time.

The forward enjoyed a seamless transition at Chelsea while helping lead the club to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup title, registering 20 goals and nine assists across 49 appearances in his debut campaign. After starting the 2026-27 season with three goals and three assists in five matches, he earned his way back onto Ancelotti’s team sheet.

However, on Wednesday, September 16, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed that Joao Pedro has been withdrawn from the upcoming international break. With the forward sidelined by an injury, coaching staff selected Fluminense midfielder Matheus Martinelli as his roster replacement.

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The official statement from the CBF read as follows: “Fluminense player Martinelli was called up this Wednesday (16) by manager Carlo Ancelotti for the Brazilian national team’s friendlies against Australia and India in this upcoming FIFA window. The player will replace Chelsea forward João Pedro, who is injured.“

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With Martinelli operating primarily in midfield, Ancelotti’s attacking group narrows to Endrick, Estevao, Pedro, Raphinha, Rayan, Samuel Lino, and Vinicius Junior. The adjustment leaves Endrick as the primary central striker option for Brazil‘s upcoming two-match series against Australia on September 25 and 29, followed by an October 3 clash against India at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

9 rookies in the Brazil squad

Ancelotti’s primary initiative centers on a comprehensive roster overhaul, moving on from several squad veterans to drop the team’s average age from 29.3 years at the 2026 World Cup to 24.9 years for the current window. Most notably, nine uncapped players are in line to make their senior international debuts during the upcoming trip.

With Martinelli’s late addition, Ancelotti’s squad features nine international newcomers. Joining the Fluminense midfielder as potential debutants are goalkeepers Pedro Morisco and Otavio, alongside defenders Arthur Dias, Jair, Mateuzinho, Mauro Jr, and Manchester City prospect Vitor Reis.

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