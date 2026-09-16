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Yamal and Raphinha surpass Barcelona scoring mark last set by Messi and Fabregas 15 years ago

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lamine Yamal with Raphinha and Lionel Messi with Cesc Fabregas.
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal with Raphinha and Lionel Messi with Cesc Fabregas.

Barcelona have made light work of their opponents through the opening stretch of the 2026-27 LaLiga season, and Wednesday’s 7-2 home rout of Racing Santander was the exclamation point, with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal combining to push the club’s scoring duo into territory last touched by Lionel Messi and Cesc Fabregas 15 years ago, and now beyond it.

Through the first six matchdays of the league season, Raphinha and Yamal have combined for 16 goals between them, with Raphinha scoring nine and Yamal seven.

That tally surpasses the previous benchmark of 15 combined goals set by Messi and Fabregas back in 2011-12, a mark that had stood as the high point for a Barcelona scoring duo through six matchdays for a decade and a half.

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Barcelona pairs had hit 13 or more combined goals in the first six matchdays of a season on only four occasions in the club’s history before this one: Mariano Martin and Cesar in 1943-44 (14), Cesar and Basora in 1948-49 (13), Cesar and Marcos Aurelio in 1950-51 (13), and Messi and Fabregas in 2011-12 (15). Raphinha and Yamal have now set a new high mark within that exclusive group.

Raphinha celebrates a goal with Lamine Yamal against Racing Club de Santander. (Getty Image

Raphinha celebrates a goal with Lamine Yamal against Racing Club de Santander. (Getty Image

Wednesday’s rout provided the decisive push. Raphinha scored a hat-trick, converting two penalties in the 25th and 67th minutes and adding a clinical finish in the 42nd off an assist from Dani Olmo, while Yamal capped the scoring in the 89th minute after a driving run and pass from Karim Adeyemi, despite missing a penalty of his own and striking the post earlier in the match.

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Barcelona’s historic start to the season

Wednesday’s rout was just the latest chapter in what has been a remarkable start to the campaign for Barcelona, who remain unbeaten and have barely broken a sweat scoring goals in bunches virtually every time out.

Between LaLiga and Champions League, the club has now put together its highest-scoring stretch through the first seven official matches of a season in 92 years, according to MisterChip.

CompetitionRivalResult
LaLigaat ElcheWon 5-0
LaLigavs Athletic ClubWon 2-0
LaLigavs Rayo VallecanoWon 5-2
LaLigaat ValenciaWon 5-0
Champions Leaguevs FeyenoordWon 5-1
LaLigaat LevanteWon 4-2
LaLigavs Racing SantanderWon 7-2
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