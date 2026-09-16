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How to watch Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Campeones Cup

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami
WHAT 2026 Campeones Cup
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Wednesday, September 16, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Match Overview

Inter Miami enter the 2026 Campeones Cup fixture as favorites thanks to home-field advantage. However, their recent lack of consistency and underwhelming Leagues Cup performance have raised significant doubts among supporters.

As for Cruz Azul, the Mexican side currently sits fourth in the Liga MX standings. They have been in strong form in recent matches, leading many to believe they will pose a formidable challenge for the Herons.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul for the Campeones Cup, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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