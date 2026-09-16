How much does the Campeones Cup winner get? Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul prize money breakdown

Inter Miami host Cruz Azul on Wednesday, September 16, competing for the 2026 Campeones Cup at Nu Stadium. With the reigning champions of Major League Soccer and Liga MX squaring off, the winner will collect a financial bonus alongside the official hardware.

First introduced in 2018, the Campeones Cup was created through a joint initiative between MLS and Liga MX to pit the defending champions of both leagues against each other in a single-match showcase. For the 2026 edition, the 2025 MLS Cup winner and the 2026 Campeon de Campeones winner are set to clash on South Florida soil.

Inter Miami and Cruz Azul earned their respective places as league representatives, with Nu Stadium selected as the host venue for the single-game fixture. While the absence of direct FIFA sanctioning leads some critics to characterize the match as an exhibition, both sides are expected to field marquee talent, including Lionel Messi and Jose Paradela.

Campeones Cup prize money

Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement established between MLS and the MLSPA, players representing the MLS side in the Campeones Cup split a guaranteed $240,000 USD participation pool. Liga MX’s internal compensation breakdown for participating clubs remains undisclosed.

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In addition to the baseline participation distribution, the winner between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul will secure a $100,000 USD victory bonus. That money originates from the Team Bonus Pool, meaning the payout is distributed across the club rather than awarded as individual player checks.

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By way of historical context, 2025 Campeones Cup winner Toluca earned approximately 2 million Mexican pesos (roughly $117,000 USD) following their victory over the LA Galaxy, though official club payout figures for the 2026 edition have not been published by organizing officials.

A minor prize pool compared to major international competitions

Despite star-studded lineups projected for both Inter Miami and Cruz Azul, debate continues regarding whether the fixture carries the weight of a true major title or operates primarily as an exhibition. That distinction aside, the total financial distribution remains significantly lower than other regional club competitions.

For context, the Concacaf Champions Cup, North America’s premier club tournament, awards its champion a $5 million USD winner’s purse, with cumulative performance incentives pushing potential team earnings even higher.

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Similarly, the Leagues Cup, which features a full tournament draw between MLS and Liga MX clubs, awards a $2 million USD champion’s payout. Even domestic league playoffs generate larger prize pools, with Liga MX allocating approximately $4.1 million USD to its champion, according to Marca, while the 2025 MLS Cup champion earned $300,000 USD from the league’s playoff pool, placing the Campeones Cup lower on the regional financial ladder.