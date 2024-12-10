While advancing to the next phase of the UEFA Nations League, the French national team is facing a challenging period, highlighted by Kylian Mbappe’s absence from the last two squad call-ups under coach Didier Deschamps. With the France Football Federation (FFF) election on the horizon, president Philippe Diallo has left the door open to the possibility of Zinedine Zidane taking over as head coach.

Deschamps, who has led France since 2012, is enduring a tough spell, making difficult decisions like sidelining star player and captain Mbappe amid internal issues. As questions about the coach’s future swirl, Zidane’s name inevitably emerges as a potential replacement, a prospect that excites both fans and executives alike.

In an interview on RMC Sport’s Afert-Foot program, Diallo addressed the growing speculation about Zidane, acknowledging the demand for his appointment: “Do people talk to me about Zidane? I would be lying if I said no one has mentioned it to me. I don’t deny it. I go out into the field, I hear people, I listen to you, and I know there’s demand. I’m not deaf.”

However, despite the buzz surrounding Zidane, Diallo made it clear that sacking Deschamps is not on the table for now. “I arrived in January 2023 with Didier Deschamps, who had just renewed his contract for four years. I respect that contract. He has met the objectives set by the FFF,” the president stated. “Would it be costly to break his contract? Obviously, that’s one aspect. But the primary consideration is that I asked Didier Deschamps to reach the semifinals of the European Championship. And he did,” Diallo said.

Before Deschamps’ unexpected contract renewal in 2023, Zidane was reportedly ready to take over as head coach of the France national team. However, with the FFF elections on the horizon, Diallo affirmed that Deschamps will remain in charge if re-elected. With Deschamps’ contract running until June 2026, Diallo suggested that should the coach fail to turn things around, Zidane would be the first option to replace him.

Diallo addresses Mbappe situation

Kylian Mbappe recently revealed that it was Didier Deschamps’ decision to exclude him from France’s Nations League squad in November, raising concerns among fans and teammates about the captain’s situation. The president of the French Football Federation, addressed the issue, pointing to the contrast between Mbappe’s past and current performances.

“Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players on the planet, but he’s currently going through a rough patch. Everyone can see that. Compared to the performances he’s been able to deliver throughout his career, he’s playing below his usual level, and that’s weighing on the French national team. I still believe that if Kylian Mbappe had been performing at the level he had in his early years, we could have won the European Championship in Germany. But that’s not the case,” he said.

Diallo also commented on the relationship between Deschamps and Mbappé, emphasizing that the decision was made with the player’s best interests in mind: “I haven’t spoken to him directly in recent weeks because there have been many exchanges between him and Didier Deschamps, who traveled to Madrid to meet with him. Obviously, I’ve been kept informed of all their conversations. And of Didier Deschamps’ decisions to select a player at a given moment because he believes it’s the best for him and for the team.”