Joao Felix will soon wear the blue kit of Chelsea for the second time. In the 2022/23 season, the Portuguese star made a loan move at the midpoint of the season to join the Stamford Bridge outfit. That loan amounted to four goals in 16 appearances as Chelsea stumbled to 12th in the Premier League. It was not a fruitful stay, even though Felix garnered support from Chelsea supporters who celebrate his return to the club.

However, Chelsea signing Joao Felix, this time to a permanent deal worth $60 million, is the latest of several signings that do not move the needle. There is no doubt that Joao Felix is a talented player. Last season, he played 40 games with Barcelona. He scored 10 goals and provided a further six assists in all competitions. In league play, it was 10 goal contributions in 30 games.

By no means was it a bad return. Barcelona took advantage of the situation between Felix and Atletico Madrid to get Felix at a discount. He contributed when called upon, but Barcelona argued it was not worth it to make any type of permanent move for the Portuguese. Chelsea, unlike Barcelona, is taking a risk on Joao Felix. Splashing $60 million to bring a player of Joao Felix’s ability is not what the club needs.

The opening-day loss against Manchester City showed that Chelsea needs a striker. Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku occupy creative roles on the wings. Chelsea has yet to see how they can operate together. Cole Palmer was phenomenal last season as one of the best players in the Premier League. Nkunku has missed significant time with injury, but he looked promising in preseason and in brief appearances last campaign.

Joao Felix does not fix holes in Chelsea squad

If the impetus for the transfer was the 10 league goal contributions last season, Chelsea is making the wrong choices. There were plenty of players across Europe to have an equally bountiful season compared to Felix. Moreover, he was doing this in LaLiga, which is far from the same challenge as the Premier League.

The reality Chelsea must face is that it has plenty of creative players. Such a bloated squad can call on Palmer, Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk or Marc Guiu. The latter three each joined Chelsea for considerable fees just like Felix. What the side lacks is a striker to provide an end product. Felix is creative, but he is not a finisher. Picking out the right pass is where the Portuguese thrives. Even if he makes the right pass and dribbles beyond defenders, Nicolas Jackson will not be the top-quality finishing option the Blues need.

There is still time left in the transfer window to complement Felix and the rest of Chelsea’s creative players with a striker. However, the fact that Todd Boehly and the club’s ownership are prioritizing this move seems like a reaction to the loss against Manchester City. That has summed up the club’s activity in the transfer market in recent years. Results have proven it is an ineffective strategy for success.

PHOTOS: IMAGO