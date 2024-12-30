As Lionel Messi‘s 21st year as a professional footballer comes to a close, the Argentine superstar is on the verge of another significant achievement. While retirement looms, Messi continues to make history, this time potentially winning an award that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career: América’s Best Player, as chosen by the Uruguayan newspaper El País.

The award would be an unusual one for Messi, given the clubs he has played for throughout his career. The award is likely to generate significant interest and discussion.

The América le responde a El País poll will announce its winner on December 31st. Messi is nominated alongside Thiago Almada, Luiz Henrique, Jefferson Savarino, and Leonardo Fernández. The Argentine captain has never been nominated previously, because he never played for a club in the Americas until joining Inter Miami in mid-2023.

His initial half-season performance was not enough to warrant consideration, but his contributions in 2024, which included leading Inter Miami to the MLS Supporter’s Shield, secured his nomination this year. The nomination reflects the player’s significant recent contribution to the MLS and also his standing within world football.

Messi’s remarkable 2024: A year of triumphs and challenges

2024 has been a year of both triumphs and challenges for Messi. He played fewer games than in any year since 2006, when he was a young player just beginning his career at Barcelona and with the Argentinian national team. He also experienced injury problems during the season. The fact that Messi has continued to score highly, despite his reduced number of matches and injury concerns, demonstrates his exceptional talent and the quality of his game.

Despite his reduced playing time and physical issues, Messi celebrated significant success, winning the Copa América and the MLS Supporter’s Shield. Even at 37, his talent remains undeniable, as evidenced by his impressive goal-scoring record: 32 goals in 37 games, averaging 0.864 goals per match. His consistent ability to score goals, even during a year with reduced playing time due to injury, illustrates the player’s exceptional talent.

The competition for the award is fierce, with other notable players nominated. Messi will be hoping to win this highly prestigious award, which will be a recognition of his achievements during 2024. The nomination represents a significant achievement in itself. The player’s recent performances are likely to have increased his chances of winning this prestigious award.