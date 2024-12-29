Cristiano Ronaldo‘s recent comments at the Globe Soccer Awards, suggesting that the Saudi Pro League surpasses Ligue 1, have ignited a playful social media battle. Ronaldo’s statements, particularly his claim that “France is only Paris Saint-Germain,” have drawn a sharp response from Ligue 1’s official Spanish X account. The comments have generated considerable interest and discussion across social media platforms, highlighting the rivalry between the two leagues.

During the awards ceremony, Ronaldo stated: “The Saudi League is better than Ligue 1, of course. France is only Paris Saint-Germain. The rest is finished. If you don’t believe me, try sprinting with 38, 39, and 40 degrees Celsius and you’ll see.”

This statement directly compared the two leagues, suggesting that the Saudi Pro League is currently of a higher standard than Ligue 1. This bold statement generated immediate interest from soccer fans across the world. The comments also highlight the extreme heat conditions in Saudi Arabia.

Ligue 1’s concisive rebuttal: Messi and the GOAT title

Ligue 1’s official Spanish Twitter account responded swiftly and effectively to Ronaldo’s comments. Their concise response featured an image of Lionel Messi holding the World Cup trophy won with Argentina at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, accompanied by the caption: “Leo Messi playing in 38 degrees.” Adding to the playful jab, the post also included the “GOAT” (Greatest Of All Time) symbol, directly challenging Ronaldo’s claim to the title. This sharp response highlighted not only the talent in Ligue 1 but also the achievements of Messi himself.

Despite the online controversy, Ronaldo enjoyed success at the Globe Soccer Awards, winning the “Best Player in the Middle East” and “Best Goalscorer of All Time” awards. These awards highlight Ronaldo’s individual accomplishments and add another dimension to his long and impressive career. The awards are an individual achievement, and the debate around the relative merits of the leagues does not detract from these achievements.

The exchange between Ronaldo and Ligue 1’s social media team exemplifies the growing rivalry between football leagues. The Saudi Pro League’s emergence as a significant force in the football world has prompted comparisons and debates with other established leagues, increasing the competition for players and raising the profile of Saudi Arabian football.