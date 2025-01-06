Reports from England suggest FC Barcelona remains interested in Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-Min Son, with the possibility of a free transfer in June 2025 increasingly likely. These reports, acknowledging Barcelona’s financial constraints, even suggest that initial contacts have already been made.

The Sun reports that Son’s arrival at Barcelona is feasible because Tottenham is reportedly hesitant to offer a contract extension. Son himself is reportedly open to ending his decade-long stint in the Premier League.

TNT Sports adds Son to a list of players whose contracts expire at the end of the season and who are of interest to the Catalan club. This creates an opportunity for Barcelona to acquire a highly skilled player without incurring significant transfer fees.

A crucial factor in the potential transfer is the contract length. Given Son is in the latter stages of his professional career (32 years old), Barcelona is reportedly prepared to offer a contract of only two years. This approach aligns with the club’s recent strategy of acquiring players on free transfers, as seen with Eric Garcia, Franck Kessié, Sergio Agüero, Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Gündogan, and Íñigo Martínez. This approach is fiscally responsible and reflects Barcelona’s current focus on maximizing value while remaining financially prudent.

Deco’s involvement and commercial appeal

According to some reports, Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, has already initiated negotiations with Son. Deco is reportedly convinced of Son’s considerable commercial appeal, and this belief would make the move appealing to the Barcelona hierarchy.

This commercial strategy focuses on the player’s overall impact, both on and off the field. The potential for increased commercial opportunities is a significant factor to consider.

Son’s profile aligns with Barcelona’s need for a left winger. His attacking capabilities, proven success in the Premier League, and experience at the highest level make him a highly attractive signing for the Catalan club. He fits into the club’s current needs and would bring value to the team’s overall strategy. The acquisition of such a player would boost the team’s competitiveness.