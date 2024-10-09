Italian refereeing has been under intense scrutiny following a weekend of contentious decisions in Serie A. Gianluca Rocchi, the referee designator for the league, expressed his dissatisfaction with the officiating in the recent matches. He further revealed that new solutions, such as a VAR challenge system, are being considered to improve the accuracy of decision-making.

The latest round of Serie A fixtures was marred by numerous controversial calls, particularly around penalties and red card decisions. Referees faced criticism for inconsistent interpretations of fouls. As a result, the disparity between Italian officials and their European counterparts became a central talking point. One of the most vocal critics was Milan coach Paulo Fonseca. He lamented that soccer is becoming a “circus” where minor touches, such as fingertip grazes, lead to game-changing penalties.

Addressing the issue, Rocchi admitted his dissatisfaction with the officiating in Week 7. His response was a stark reflection of the growing frustration among fans, coaches, and players over the lack of consistency in refereeing decisions.

“We have 46 referees, and either you put a microchip in them all or they all have their own minds and philosophies”, Rocchi explained. He further highlighted the inherent challenges in achieving uniformity in decision-making. “The objective is to have a common approach, and the ideal would be 100 percent agreement. However, that is practically impossible with human beings. Even when the rules are written very clearly, there will always be room for interpretation.”

Possible introduction of a VAR challenge system?

In light of the ongoing controversy, Rocchi and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) are exploring new options to improve officiating in Serie A. One potential solution is the introduction of a VAR challenge system, similar to the system used in tennis. In soccer, coaches could challenge a referee’s decision during a match.

Rocchi said that the governing body of football, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), is now debating the possibility of introducing a VAR challenge. This system would allow coaches to request a review of specific incidents. Such are goals, penalties, red cards, and mistaken identity, by “twirling a finger” and notifying the fourth official. Each team would have a limited number of challenges per match. Interestingly, if the review is successful, the team will retain their challenge.

“This challenge system is an alternative solution, or rather it could become a complementary solution for top-level football,” Rocchi said. “The objective, ultimately, is to make the right decisions.”

FIFA’s trials and future of VAR challenges

FIFA already started internal trials of the VAR challenge system. Yet, this is exclusive to specific tournaments. Thus, is not yet available for implementation by individual leagues, including Serie A. The system, known as Football Video Support (VS), works with fewer resources than the current VAR setup. It is also a more accessible option for leagues that may not have the infrastructure to support full-scale VAR operations.

In March 2023, IFAB endorsed the idea of a “VAR light” system. It would require fewer cameras and officials to operate. This system, along with the potential for a challenge mechanism, expands the use of video technology across all levels of football. If successful, the challenge system could eventually become part of the Laws of the Game, giving leagues the option to implement it as they see fit.

For now, however, leagues like Serie A can only wait for the results of FIFA’s trials. Rocchi, along with FIGC President Gabriele Gravina, has been proactive in pushing for innovation in the use of VAR. Serie A was the first major league to introduce VAR, and the Italian footballing authorities are eager to remain at the forefront of technological developments.

