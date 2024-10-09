Borussia Dortmund has officially posted record revenue for the most recent financial year. The Bundesliga club recently claimed that they reached a turnover of $676 million. This particular figure marks a 24% increase compared to the previous campaign.

The impressive revenue number was boosted directly due to the team’s appearance in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final. Dortmund eventually lost the title-deciding match against Real Madrid but earned a $48 million payout. In total, the German giants received $131 million from UEFA during the 2023/24 financial year.

“Financially, 2023/24 was an exceptionally successful year for Borussia Dortmund,” read a statement from the club. “Revenue was at an all-time high and we broke through the €500 million mark (excluding transfer income) for the first time. On a particularly satisfying note, growth was achieved across all revenue streams.”

“This milestone pays testament to our financial strength and also enables us to make important investments in the club’s future. We have already driven forward key infrastructure investments and will continue to do so. At the same time, we want our shareholders to participate in our success and we are pleased to announce that we intend to distribute a dividend again.”

Dortmund sets record revenue with broadcasting, sponsorship deals

Nevertheless, the successful financial results do not solely come down to Champions League success. Dortmund made a deep run in the prestigious competition despite resisting the urge to overspend in the transfer window. The club recorded a net gain of about $60 million during the 2023/24 season. The financial year for this season began on July 1, 2023, and continued until June 30th, 2024.

A massive reason for this financial windfall was from selling Jude Bellingham to Real. Dortmund previously paid Birmingham City around $32 million for the superstar midfielder in 2020. They then sold the England international to the Spanish side three years later for nearly $125 million.

Broadcasting, however, represented the biggest contribution to Dortmund’s overall revenue. The club earned $225 million after finishing fifth in the Bundesliga standings last season. While they did not grab a top-four place in the table, the BVB still earned a place in this season’s expanded Champions League.

Dortmund also raked in $160 million in advertising and sponsorship revenues as well. Part of this figure came from a controversial partnership with arms manufacturer Rheinmetall. The company specializes in producing armored fighting vehicles. Fans heavily criticized the club’s decision to partner with the manufacturer.

Dortmund has experienced mixed results to start the 2024/25 season

The positive financial posting, however, has not exactly helped the club on the pitch so far this season. Dortmund currently sits seventh in the Bundesliga table at the moment. After a fairly decent start to the 2024/25 campaign, the club has lost two of their last three German top-flight games. Both of these defeats, to Stuttgart and Union Berlin, came on the road.

While they may be somewhat struggling in league play, Dortmund is still excelling in the Champions League. Dortmund thumped Club Brugge and Celtic by a combined scoreline of 10-1 to grab the top spot in the tournament’s league phase.

Nevertheless, the Germans will next face a much tougher team in the competitions. Dortmund travels to Madrid to play Real on Oct. 22. The BVB will attempt to get payback on the Spanish side following the 2024 Champions League final in May.

