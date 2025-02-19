Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comentarios

Is the Wenger Law confirmed? FIFA considers regulatory changes that could transform soccer forever

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

FIFA and IFAB are exploring greater VAR transparency through live communication of decisions and a potential "Challenger" system.
© Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesFIFA and IFAB are exploring greater VAR transparency through live communication of decisions and a potential "Challenger" system.

Soccer is on the verge of significant rule changes, as confirmed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) will meet in March to discuss several proposed modifications, potentially reshaping the game starting July 1st, 2025. Key proposals include reforming the offside rule (Wenger Law), implementing real-time VAR communication, introducing a “Challenger” system for coach-requested reviews, and addressing time-wasting tactics.

A central discussion point will be Arsène Wenger’s proposed offside rule reform. Wenger, FIFA‘s Chief of Global Football Development, aims to create a more attacking and less-interrupted game. The core change involves defining offside based on whether the attacker’s entire body surpasses the last defender’s line. If any part of the attacker’s body remains level with the last defender, the player would be considered onside.

This reform could lead to more goals, increased fluidity, and reduced VAR reliance on marginal offside calls. Attackers would have greater freedom of movement, potentially leading to a more dynamic and entertaining game. This aims to improve the flow and excitement of the game by reducing the number of stoppages and marginal calls, which has become increasingly contentious. The changes will need to be tested and assessed further.

Enhanced VAR transparency and the “Challenger” system

FIFA and IFAB also aim to increase VAR transparency, potentially implementing live communication of decisions globally. This approach, already tested in tournaments like the Intercontinental Cup, aims to improve understanding and reduce controversy by providing viewers, players, and coaches with immediate insight into VAR reviews.

The introduction of a “Challenger” system, allowing coaches to request reviews, is also being considered, although its implementation depends on ongoing trials in various competitions.

Advertisement

The IFAB will also re-examine the issue of time-wasting. While recent efforts to add stoppage time have helped, the amount of actual playing time remains low in many games. The possibility of using a running clock, stopping the clock when the ball is out of play (similar to basketball or futsal), will be debated.

This would ensure equal playing time and reduce the effect of time-wasting tactics. Additionally, other potential adjustments to rules regarding neutral throw-ins and center-circle restarts will also be discussed. The meeting in March will significantly shape the future of soccer, potentially ushering in a new era.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

17 national teams banned from FIFA World Cups: Three set to miss 2026 edition

17 national teams banned from FIFA World Cups: Three set to miss 2026 edition

The FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of international soccer, with nations around the world dreaming of participation. However, qualification is not the only hurdle—some countries have been outright banned from competing due to violations of FIFA regulations.

FIFA targets Hispanics with Univision’s Club World Cup deal

FIFA targets Hispanics with Univision’s Club World Cup deal

DAZN has announced a major deal with TelevisaUnivision to sublicense many of the games from the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. TelevisaUnivision will broadcast Univision's Club World Cup games across Univision, TUDN, and UniMas. In total, 18 of the 61 games will be shown by TelevisaUnivision. That's less than 11% of the FIFA Club […]

FA Cup more popular than FIFA Club World Cup in United States

FA Cup more popular than FIFA Club World Cup in United States

According to Google, the English FA Cup is more popular in the United States than the FIFA Club World Cup. Data from Google Trends, an online tool provided by Google to measure interest based on web searches, reveals some fascinating data ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup hosted across 11 cities in the […]

Will penalties change forever? A FIFA referee's proposal to benefit goalkeepers

Will penalties change forever? A FIFA referee's proposal to benefit goalkeepers

Pierluigi Collina, chairman of FIFA's Referees Committee, proposed a significant change to penalty kicks: a "single-attempt" rule. This would eliminate rebounds, similar to penalty shootouts, aiming to reduce the significant advantage currently held by penalty takers and create a more balanced contest.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo