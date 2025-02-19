Is the Wenger Law confirmed? FIFA considers regulatory changes that could transform soccer forever

Soccer is on the verge of significant rule changes, as confirmed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) will meet in March to discuss several proposed modifications, potentially reshaping the game starting July 1st, 2025. Key proposals include reforming the offside rule (Wenger Law), implementing real-time VAR communication, introducing a “Challenger” system for coach-requested reviews, and addressing time-wasting tactics.

A central discussion point will be Arsène Wenger’s proposed offside rule reform. Wenger, FIFA‘s Chief of Global Football Development, aims to create a more attacking and less-interrupted game. The core change involves defining offside based on whether the attacker’s entire body surpasses the last defender’s line. If any part of the attacker’s body remains level with the last defender, the player would be considered onside.

This reform could lead to more goals, increased fluidity, and reduced VAR reliance on marginal offside calls. Attackers would have greater freedom of movement, potentially leading to a more dynamic and entertaining game. This aims to improve the flow and excitement of the game by reducing the number of stoppages and marginal calls, which has become increasingly contentious. The changes will need to be tested and assessed further.

Enhanced VAR transparency and the “Challenger” system

FIFA and IFAB also aim to increase VAR transparency, potentially implementing live communication of decisions globally. This approach, already tested in tournaments like the Intercontinental Cup, aims to improve understanding and reduce controversy by providing viewers, players, and coaches with immediate insight into VAR reviews.

The introduction of a “Challenger” system, allowing coaches to request reviews, is also being considered, although its implementation depends on ongoing trials in various competitions.

The IFAB will also re-examine the issue of time-wasting. While recent efforts to add stoppage time have helped, the amount of actual playing time remains low in many games. The possibility of using a running clock, stopping the clock when the ball is out of play (similar to basketball or futsal), will be debated.

This would ensure equal playing time and reduce the effect of time-wasting tactics. Additionally, other potential adjustments to rules regarding neutral throw-ins and center-circle restarts will also be discussed. The meeting in March will significantly shape the future of soccer, potentially ushering in a new era.