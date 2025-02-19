Cristiano Ronaldo issues bold warning to Saudi Pro League amid talk of Mohamed Salah and Vinicius moves

For months—even years—Saudi clubs have aggressively pursued some of the biggest names in soccer, from Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne to Vinicius and Rodrygo. Their goal? To transform the Saudi Pro League into a global soccer powerhouse. But now, the league’s main attraction, Cristiano Ronaldo, has delivered a surprising statement regarding the influx of foreign players—and his words could reshape the future of soccer in the Middle East.

The Saudi Pro League has emerged as one of soccer’s most ambitious competitions. While leagues like the MLS, Indian Super League, and Chinese Super League have offered lucrative deals in the past, Saudi Arabia’s approach has been more aggressive and sustained, attracting both aging legends and players in their prime.

Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in January 2023 marked the turning point. Following his arrival, stars like Neymar, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, and N’Golo Kante soon followed, solidifying Saudi Arabia’s presence on the global stage.

Financially, the league has flexed its muscles, ranking as the sixth-highest spender in the latest winter transfer window, with a total outlay of $175 million. Since the summer of 2023, Saudi clubs have spent a staggering $1.7 billion—placing them fifth globally, ahead of Spain’s La Liga. Notable signings include Jhon Duran from Aston Villa for $80 million and Galeno from Porto for $52 million.

However, despite these eye-watering investments, the recent transfer window has been notably quieter, raising questions about whether the Saudi soccer bubble is beginning to deflate.

Ronaldo’s unexpected warning

Speculation swirls around the next wave of foreign arrivals, including potential bids for Premier League stars Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne to Real Madrid duo Vinicius and Rodrygo. However, Cristiano Ronaldo has stepped into the conversation with a surprising perspective.

Speaking recently, the 40-year-old acknowledged the talent within Saudi Arabia, expressing concern that an overreliance on foreign players could limit opportunities for local talent. According to Al-Nassr Zone on X (formerly Twitter), Ronaldo stated: “The more foreign players there are, the less chance there will be for the Saudi player, and I don’t like that because the Arab players are good.”

New rules, new challenges

In response to growing concerns, the Saudi Pro League recently adjusted its foreign player regulations. As of January 2024, clubs can register up to 10 foreign players—an increase from the previous limit of eight. However, eight of those players must be born after 2003, reflecting a strategic shift toward younger talent rather than aging superstars.

This rule change is already yielding results. Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, just 20 years old, joined Al-Nassr during the winter window, teaming up with Ronaldo himself. This approach aligns with Saudi Arabia’s long-term vision of developing a more competitive and sustainable league while nurturing homegrown talent.

The Independent recently reported that Saudi soccer officials have opted to stop recruiting older superstars and start focusing on developing younger players. Thus, during the January transfer window, teams started to put more emphasis on young talent than on well-known players, indicating a change in strategy.

