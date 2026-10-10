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Is Lionel Messi playing today? Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami vs D.C. United in 2026 MLS season Matchday 29

World Soccer Talk

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Sam Navarro/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
Inter Miami host D.C. United in a 2026 MLS season clash between two sides searching for more consistency in front of goal.
Inter Miami come into this one off a 1-2 loss to Columbus on September 27, following back-to-back 2-2 draws against San Diego FC and Nashville earlier in the month.
D.C. United, meanwhile, settled for a 3-3 draw with the Whitecaps last Sunday, a result that came after a 1-2 loss to Charlotte FC on September 19 and a scoreless draw with Atlanta United on September 12.
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Lionel Messi will play as starter after the international break in which he retired from the Argentina National team.

Inter Miami confirmed lineup

Kily Gonzalez lines Inter Miami up in a 4-3-3 built around the midfield trio of Casemiro, Rodrigo De Paul and Dániel Pintér, with Sergio Reguilón at left back providing width behind the front line. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi lead the attack, giving the hosts a clear focal point going forward. There are no absences listed for this group, so Gonzalez has his full projected XI available to work with.
Inter Miami confirmed starting XI (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair, Gonzalo Luján, Sergio Reguilón, David Ayala, Casemiro, Micael, Rodrigo De Paul, Matías Galarza, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi, Germán Berterame. Coach: Cristian González.
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D.C. United confirmed lineup

René Weiler sets D.C. United up in a 4-4-2, with Sean Johnson behind a back line of Keisuke Kurokawa, Kye Rowles, Lucas Bartlett and Silvan Hefti. Andre Dozzell, Jackson Hopkins, Kimito Nono and Hosei Kijima make up the midfield four, feeding a strike partnership of Peglow and Nathan Ordaz. No absences are listed for the visitors, leaving Weiler with his intended group to try to find more control in midfield.
D.C. United confirmed starting XI (4-4-2): Sean Johnson, Kimito Nono, Keisuke Kurokawa, Nikola Marković, Lucas Bartlett, Kye Rowles, Hosei Kijima, Andre Dozzell, Tai Baribo, Jackson Hopkins, Peglow. Coach: René Weiler.
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