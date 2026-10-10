Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Vinícius Jr. apologizes to teammates and Real Madrid fans after red card against Villarreal

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid.
© Getty ImagesVinicius Jr. of Real Madrid.

Vinícius Jr. has broken his silence on Instagram after being sent off in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Villarreal on Saturday, October 10, a red card that came after a VAR review disallowed his goal for pulling Nathan-Dylan Saliba’s hair.

The Brazilian forward used his Instagram account to apologize to his teammates and the club’s supporters. “I am still happy… I want to apologize to my teammates and Real Madrid fans,” Vini wrote.

The words came just hours after a night that began as a moment of redemption for the Brazilian, who had been left out of Jose Mourinho’s starting lineup and came on in the 51st minute with the match still goalless.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Vinícius had an immediate impact, as Real Madrid broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute through Yan Diomande, and nine minutes later the Brazilian finished off a fast counterattack, which seemed to make it 2-0.

However, referee Isidro Díaz de Mera was sent to the monitor by the VAR, and after the review he disallowed the goal because Vinícius had pulled Saliba’s hair at the start of the move, and showed him a straight red card. The Brazilian was visibly furious as he left the pitch, and his teammates had to calm him down.

Vinicius Junior’s market value takes another hit as struggles mount for Real Madrid and Brazil

see also

Vinicius Junior’s market value takes another hit as struggles mount for Real Madrid and Brazil

Vinícius’ suspension could rule him out of El Clásico

The next step will be the disciplinary decision from the Competition Committee, which will determine how many matches Vinícius misses after reviewing the referee’s report. Early analysis in the Spanish press suggests the action could be classified as violent conduct, which carries a ban of two to three matches, although some estimates go up to four.

Advertisement

Because Real Madrid’s next two league matches are against Sevilla on October 18 and Barcelona on October 25 at the Camp Nou, even the minimum sanction would rule him out of the Clásico, where Real Madrid will need all its attacking options as it tries to close the six-point gap on the league leaders.

With Vinícius likely to be unavailable, Yan Diomande is in line to take over his place on the left wing. The Ivorian winger arrives in good form after scoring his first goal for Real Madrid against Villarreal, a strike that proved decisive in a 1-0 win and earned him praise as the match’s standout player.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Vinícius Jr. scores for Real Madrid, but VAR disallows goal and sends him off for pulling hair

Video: Vinícius Jr. scores for Real Madrid, but VAR disallows goal and sends him off for pulling hair

Vinícius Júnior had a goal ruled out and was sent off after a VAR review showed he pulled an opponent’s hair at the start of the move, in Real Madrid’s match against Villarreal.

Vinicius Junior’s market value takes another hit as struggles mount for Real Madrid and Brazil

Vinicius Junior’s market value takes another hit as struggles mount for Real Madrid and Brazil

Vinicius Junior is going through one of the most difficult stretches of his career, and the numbers are now starting to reflect it. Between a slow start to the season at Real Madrid and a quiet international break with Brazil, the forward has seen the criticism around his performances grow on both fronts, and Transfermarkt's […]

Carlo Ancelotti vows patience with Vinicius Junior after Brazil’s 4-2 win over Australia

Carlo Ancelotti vows patience with Vinicius Junior after Brazil’s 4-2 win over Australia

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has publicly reaffirmed his complete trust in Vinícius Júnior following the Seleção's 4–2 victory over Australia, emphasizing that the star winger remains central to his national team project.

Kylian Mbappe’s France role to change dramatically as Zinedine Zidane could expose Jose Mourinho’s biggest Real Madrid dilemma with Vinicius

Kylian Mbappe’s France role to change dramatically as Zinedine Zidane could expose Jose Mourinho’s biggest Real Madrid dilemma with Vinicius

What happens during the international break could provide an intriguing glimpse into a tactical question that has continued to follow Mbappe and Vinicius at club level.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo