Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Messi urged to ‘explain the truth’ on failed Barcelona comeback by presidential candidate Font

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021.
© Eric Alonso/Getty ImagesLionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021.

In recent days, Lionel Messi’s name has once again taken center stage in the debates ahead of Barcelona’s presidential election, which will take place next Sunday. In that context, Victor Font, one of the candidates for president, sent a message to the Argentine forward.

Last week, Xavi Hernandez claimed that Messi’s return to Barcelona in 2023 was blocked by Joan Laporta. “His deal was done, we had the green light from LaLiga, but it was the president who pulled the plug on everything. Once again, he isn’t telling the truth,” said the former Spanish midfielder, who at the time was the team’s head coach.

Laporta denied that version and instead offered a different explanation of what happened. “It was like this with Messi: When we couldn’t renew him in 2023 due to financial issues, he told me that Messi wanted to return. I sent the contract to Jorge Messi, who later came to my house and told me that here he would have too much pressure.”

This clash of conflicting accounts comes just days before Barcelona’s presidential election, which is why one of the candidates has expressed his desire for everything to be clarified before Sunday. “I don’t think Messi will speak between now and Sunday, but hopefully he does. Let him explain the truth so the members don’t go to vote misled,” Victor Font said during the Nueva Economia Forum, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Laporta wants to get reelected

Joan Laporta was Barcelona’s president when Messi left the club in 2021.

The members should choose the Barca they want starting Monday, not simply decide between candidates,” Font added. He is one of the two options club members can vote for after Marc Ciria and Xavier Vilajoana were ruled out for failing to reach the minimum number of required endorsements.

Advertisement
Barcelona suffer Champions League setback as Frenkie de Jong’s injury recovery timeline emerges

see also

Barcelona suffer Champions League setback as Frenkie de Jong’s injury recovery timeline emerges

Laporta and Font agree on Hansi Flick

Although the exchanges between the Barcelona presidential candidates have been constant and often harsh in recent weeks, they appear to agree on one key issue: the continuity of Hansi Flick as head coach.

I would like him to be the coach for the coming years because he has all the qualities: he is demanding, he is knowledgeable, he is professional, he knows how to deal with players and he is happy here,” Joan Laporta said in a recent interview with SER Catalunya. “He gives you good feelings and has a strong personality and character.”

For his part, Victor Font also addressed Flick while delivering a reassuring message about his future. “I will call him that same Sunday if we win to give him the tools and stability he is asking for,” the presidential candidate said.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta fires back at Xavi Hernandez comments on Messi’s comeback: ‘I understand that he is hurt’

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta fires back at Xavi Hernandez comments on Messi’s comeback: ‘I understand that he is hurt’

Amid Barcelona’s presidential elections, Xavi Hernández made explosive statements claiming that Joan Laporta blocked Lionel Messi’s return in January of 2023. In response, the presidential candidate delivered a firm reply, rejecting those claims.

Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona after 2022 World Cup was blocked by Joan Laporta over ‘power war,’ reveals Xavi Hernández

Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona after 2022 World Cup was blocked by Joan Laporta over ‘power war,’ reveals Xavi Hernández

Former coach Xavi Hernandez revealed that Lionel Messi could've returned to Barcelona after winning the 2022 World Cup, but the move ended up being turned down by president Joan Laporta over a "power war" between the two.

Xavi endorses Barcelona presidential candidate, and it’s not Joan Laporta

Xavi endorses Barcelona presidential candidate, and it’s not Joan Laporta

Xavi picked his Barcelona presidential candidate to rival Joan Laporta.

How to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

How to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

Newcastle receive Barcelona in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 edition. Here you can find kickoff times along with TV and streaming information for viewers in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo