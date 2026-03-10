Messi urged to ‘explain the truth’ on failed Barcelona comeback by presidential candidate Font

In recent days, Lionel Messi’s name has once again taken center stage in the debates ahead of Barcelona’s presidential election, which will take place next Sunday. In that context, Victor Font, one of the candidates for president, sent a message to the Argentine forward.

Last week, Xavi Hernandez claimed that Messi’s return to Barcelona in 2023 was blocked by Joan Laporta. “His deal was done, we had the green light from LaLiga, but it was the president who pulled the plug on everything. Once again, he isn’t telling the truth,” said the former Spanish midfielder, who at the time was the team’s head coach.

Laporta denied that version and instead offered a different explanation of what happened. “It was like this with Messi: When we couldn’t renew him in 2023 due to financial issues, he told me that Messi wanted to return. I sent the contract to Jorge Messi, who later came to my house and told me that here he would have too much pressure.”

This clash of conflicting accounts comes just days before Barcelona’s presidential election, which is why one of the candidates has expressed his desire for everything to be clarified before Sunday. “I don’t think Messi will speak between now and Sunday, but hopefully he does. Let him explain the truth so the members don’t go to vote misled,” Victor Font said during the Nueva Economia Forum, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Joan Laporta was Barcelona’s president when Messi left the club in 2021.

“The members should choose the Barca they want starting Monday, not simply decide between candidates,” Font added. He is one of the two options club members can vote for after Marc Ciria and Xavier Vilajoana were ruled out for failing to reach the minimum number of required endorsements.

Laporta and Font agree on Hansi Flick

Although the exchanges between the Barcelona presidential candidates have been constant and often harsh in recent weeks, they appear to agree on one key issue: the continuity of Hansi Flick as head coach.

“I would like him to be the coach for the coming years because he has all the qualities: he is demanding, he is knowledgeable, he is professional, he knows how to deal with players and he is happy here,” Joan Laporta said in a recent interview with SER Catalunya. “He gives you good feelings and has a strong personality and character.”

For his part, Victor Font also addressed Flick while delivering a reassuring message about his future. “I will call him that same Sunday if we win to give him the tools and stability he is asking for,” the presidential candidate said.

