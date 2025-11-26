Trending topics:
Are Estevao and Lamine Yamal the new Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? Chelsea coach Maresca drops bold claim

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF and Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF and Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona.

Despite this being his first season in the European elite, Estevao has managed to impress with his performance at Chelsea. In fact, the young Brazilian is already being compared to Lamine Yamal as one of the next leaders of the new era of soccer. This growing rivalry is being likened to that of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Faced with this surprising comparison, coach Enzo Maresca has shared his honest opinion, making his point clear.

Estevao needs to relax. He needs to enjoy, he needs [training] sessions. He needs to play soccer. Him, Lamine, they are so young, 18, that if you start to talk about Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, I think it is too much pressure for young boys like them. They need to enjoy, arrive at the training ground, happy, session. When you start to compare with Messi or Ronaldo, I think it is too much for them,” Enzo Maresca said in the press conference after defeating Barcelona.

At just 18 years old, Estevao has already proven himself exceptional, matching a Champions League record held by Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. Since joining the Blues, he has appeared in 17 games, netting five goals and providing one assist. He has established himself as one of Chelsea‘s coach Maresca’s key players in the rotation during Cole Palmer’s absence. In doing so, he joins Lamine Yamal as a leader of soccer’s new era, promising a captivating rivalry.

While Estevao and Lamine promise to ignite a great rivalry in the near future, comparing them to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t fair. These veterans have competed head-to-head as the greatest players of the season for over 14 years. Renowned as the greatest rivalry in soccer history, any competitors might seem small in comparison. For this reason, it could be detrimental to the Spaniard and the Brazilian to measure them against these legends.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Estevao falls behind Lamine Yamal: Barcelona standout extends lead

Although Estevao has already proven himself as a standout player at Chelsea, the Brazilian hasn’t yet established himself as the team’s cornerstone, with Cole Palmer leading the project. At just 18, Estevao is a regular in Coach Maresca’s rotation, but not an undisputed starter. This contrasts sharply with Lamine Yamal, who serves as Barcelona’s cornerstone and has solidified his role as the team’s clear offensive leader, holding a distinct advantage over the young Brazilian.

Lamine Yamal tops world ranking of most valuable young players: How much is the Barcelona star worth?

Lamine Yamal tops world ranking of most valuable young players: How much is the Barcelona star worth?

At the same age, Lamine is already in his third season and has played 119 games with Barcelona. Additionally, he has scored 31 goals and made 35 assists. Yamal has even secured his second consecutive Kopa Trophy and ranked second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or standings. Therefore, comparing him to Estevao seems unfair, as the Brazilian is in his first elite season and still has much to prove to match the Spaniard.

